Comic Strip Syndicator Drops 'Dilbert' After Creator's Comments on Race

“Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.

Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said in a joint statement that the syndication company was “severing our relationship” with Adams.

In the Wednesday episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” he talked about a Rasmussen poll’s findings that 47 percent of black Americans surveyed about whether “It’s okay to be white” either disagreed or weren’t sure.

BLACK AMERICANS ONLY:

“It’s okay to be white.”

53% agree, 26% disagree, 21% not sure “Black people can be racist, too”

76% of agree, 27% disagree, 8% not sure. https://t.co/5pYBvT00qn — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 22, 2023

“If nearly half of all blacks are not okay with white people — according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll — that’s a hate group,” the creator of the long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture said.

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” he said.

“Wherever you have to go, just get away,” Adams said. “Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

In another episode of his online show Saturday, he said he had been making a point that “everyone should be treated as an individual” without discrimination.

Does Scott Adams deserve the consequences he's facing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“But you should also avoid any group that doesn’t respect you, even if there are people within the group who are fine,” Adams said.

Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as “racist,” “hateful” and “discriminatory” while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Andrews and Sareyan said Andrews McMeel supports free speech, but the comments by the cartoonist were not compatible with the core values of the company based in Kansas City, Missouri.



“We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate,” they said in the statement posted on the company website and Twitter.

“Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.”

Adams defended himself on social media against those whom he said “hate me and are canceling me.”

I’m accepting criticism from anyone who has seen the full context here. The rest of you are in a fake news bubble but I trust you suspected that. Scott Adams Interview – It’s Okay to Be White https://t.co/yP6rNiOXnS via @YouTube — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 26, 2023

“Dilbert” had already been dropped by several media outlets by the time of the announcement from its distributor.

“We have decided to no longer publish the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip in our international print edition following racist comments by Scott Adams,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for The New York Times, who said “Dilbert” was published in the international print edition but not in the U.S. edition or online.

The Washington Post said it would stop publishing “Dilbert” in light of “Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation,” although the strip could not be prevented from running in some forthcoming print editions.

The Los Angeles Times cited Adams’ “racist comments” while announcing Saturday that “Dilbert” would be discontinued Monday in most editions and that its final run in the Sunday comics — which are printed in advance — would be March 12.

The San Antonio Express-News, which is part of Hearst Newspapers, said Saturday it would drop the “Dilbert” comic strip, effective Monday, “because of hateful and discriminatory public comments by its creator.”

The USA Today Network tweeted Friday that it would stop publishing “Dilbert” “due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and other publications that are part of media company Advance Local also announced they were dropping “Dilbert.”

“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve,” Plain Dealer Editor Chris Quinn wrote. ”We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”

Christopher Kelly, vice president of content for NJ Advance Media, wrote that the news organization believes in “the free and fair exchange of ideas.” “But when those ideas cross into hate speech, a line must be drawn,” Kelly wrote.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk spoke out about the media’s treatment of Adams in posts on the platform.

The media is racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” he said. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.