Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip "Dilbert," talks about his work at his studio in Dublin, California, on Oct. 26, 2006. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

Comic Strip Syndicator Drops 'Dilbert' After Creator's Comments on Race

 By The Associated Press  February 27, 2023 at 12:34am
“Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.

Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said in a joint statement that the syndication company was “severing our relationship” with Adams.

In the Wednesday episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” he talked about a Rasmussen poll’s findings that 47 percent of black Americans surveyed about whether “It’s okay to be white” either disagreed or weren’t sure.

“If nearly half of all blacks are not okay with white people — according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll — that’s a hate group,” the creator of the long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture said.

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” he said.

“Wherever you have to go, just get away,” Adams said. “Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

In another episode of his online show Saturday, he said he had been making a point that “everyone should be treated as an individual” without discrimination.

Does Scott Adams deserve the consequences he's facing?

“But you should also avoid any group that doesn’t respect you, even if there are people within the group who are fine,” Adams said.

Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as “racist,” “hateful” and “discriminatory” while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Andrews and Sareyan said Andrews McMeel supports free speech, but the comments by the cartoonist were not compatible with the core values of the company based in Kansas City, Missouri.


“We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate,” they said in the statement posted on the company website and Twitter.

“Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.”

Adams defended himself on social media against those whom he said “hate me and are canceling me.”

“Dilbert” had already been dropped by several media outlets by the time of the announcement from its distributor.

“We have decided to no longer publish the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip in our international print edition following racist comments by Scott Adams,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for The New York Times, who said “Dilbert” was published in the international print edition but not in the U.S. edition or online.

The Washington Post said it would stop publishing “Dilbert” in light of “Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation,” although the strip could not be prevented from running in some forthcoming print editions.

The Los Angeles Times cited Adams’ “racist comments” while announcing Saturday that “Dilbert” would be discontinued Monday in most editions and that its final run in the Sunday comics — which are printed in advance — would be March 12.

The San Antonio Express-News, which is part of Hearst Newspapers, said Saturday it would drop the “Dilbert” comic strip, effective Monday, “because of hateful and discriminatory public comments by its creator.”

The USA Today Network tweeted Friday that it would stop publishing “Dilbert” “due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and other publications that are part of media company Advance Local also announced they were dropping “Dilbert.”

“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve,” Plain Dealer Editor Chris Quinn wrote. ”We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”

Christopher Kelly, vice president of content for NJ Advance Media, wrote that the news organization believes in “the free and fair exchange of ideas.” “But when those ideas cross into hate speech, a line must be drawn,” Kelly wrote.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk spoke out about the media’s treatment of Adams in posts on the platform.

“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” he said. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

