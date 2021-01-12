Login
Up-and-Coming GOP Governor Backs Law Banning Abortions Due to Down Syndrome

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a campaign event for Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 3, 2021, in McDonough, Georgia.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a campaign event for Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 3, 2021, in McDonough, Georgia. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published January 12, 2021 at 1:17pm
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday expressed her support for a law banning abortions due to a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Noem said in her 2021 State of the State speech that she is calling on the South Dakota legislature to pass such a law.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true,” Noem said.

“God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome.”

Former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy and commentator Rachel Campos Duffy were present with their daughter Valentina, who has Down syndrome.

Noem’s friends Aaron and Tami Fite and their four children were also present, including Cody, who has Down syndrome

“Let’s make South Dakota a symbol of hope, justice and love for children like Cody and Valentina,” Noem said.

“With the help of several pro-life groups across the state, my team will present legislation for your consideration and swift passage.”

Noem said that care for children should not end once they have been born, calling on South Dakotans to foster or adopt children in need.

“Protecting children begins in the womb, but children of all ages need a loving family to care for and support them throughout their lives,” she said.

South Dakota licensed 238 new foster homes in 2020, the most in five years, Noem said.

“Oftentimes, these kids just need a bridge,” Noem said. “They just need someone to believe in them. It’s important to note there are a lot of people inside and outside government providing that bridge.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







