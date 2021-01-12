Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday expressed her support for a law banning abortions due to a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Noem said in her 2021 State of the State speech that she is calling on the South Dakota legislature to pass such a law.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true,” Noem said.

“God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome.”

Former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy and commentator Rachel Campos Duffy were present with their daughter Valentina, who has Down syndrome.

Noem’s friends Aaron and Tami Fite and their four children were also present, including Cody, who has Down syndrome.

Children with Down Syndrome, like little Valentina, bring such joy into our lives. Like @RCamposDuffy said: “she has a right to live, just like everybody else.” Today, I will propose to the SD legislature that we ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. @SeanDuffyWI pic.twitter.com/Qbbnt3WGxz — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 12, 2021

“Let’s make South Dakota a symbol of hope, justice and love for children like Cody and Valentina,” Noem said.

“With the help of several pro-life groups across the state, my team will present legislation for your consideration and swift passage.”

Noem said that care for children should not end once they have been born, calling on South Dakotans to foster or adopt children in need.

“Protecting children begins in the womb, but children of all ages need a loving family to care for and support them throughout their lives,” she said.

South Dakota licensed 238 new foster homes in 2020, the most in five years, Noem said.

“Oftentimes, these kids just need a bridge,” Noem said. “They just need someone to believe in them. It’s important to note there are a lot of people inside and outside government providing that bridge.”

