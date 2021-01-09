Mom Shares Heartwarming Video of Son Singing to Little Brother with Down Syndrome

A mother from Cabot, Arkansas, is making it her mission to reassure people that children with Down syndrome are a gift.

Nicole Powell remembers the fear she had when she got the diagnosis — the fear many parents have when they get the news and think about how their plans will change and how the future suddenly seems more uncertain.

The doctors suggested that she end the pregnancy, to which Powell and her husband said “absolutely not,” according to KUSA-TV.

But looking back on all of the uncertainty of an unexpected diagnosis, she has a new perspective, and she’s doing her best to share it with the world.

“A year later and the feelings have only grown stronger for these two!” she posted on Dec. 30.

“I’ll never forget Rayce telling us ‘But aren’t we all different?’ when we so nervously told him that his new baby brother that he was so excited for has Down Syndrome. He never skipped a beat and still to this day he’ll remind me this song is ‘Tripp’s song.’

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there but I’m going to try. If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life I’m going to love you.

“So to any expecting mother that receives the news that your unborn baby has Down syndrome do not be scared like I was. That baby will be such a gift to your family in so many ways and I promise his/her siblings will love them like no other!”

The video shows Rayce singing to Tripp while gently caressing his head. The sweet bond these brothers share is clear to see even in the short clip.

“I wish I could take the ‘fear of the unknown’ away from every parent who receives a Down syndrome diagnosis,” she posted on Monday.

“That’s why I share so much. To normalize it. To show the world how amazing and ABLE they are!”

Last year, Rayce and Tripp went viral for another video featuring the same adorable duo and the same meaningful song.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” Powell wrote. “He sings to him all the time. He [swears] this song is about him and his brother.”

Powell also runs “Team Tripp,” a Facebook page where she documents their journey to bring encouragement to others and educate people about how beautiful life with Down syndrome can be.

