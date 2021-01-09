Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Mom Shares Heartwarming Video of Son Singing to Little Brother with Down Syndrome

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 9, 2021 at 8:30am
P Share Print

A mother from Cabot, Arkansas, is making it her mission to reassure people that children with Down syndrome are a gift.

Nicole Powell remembers the fear she had when she got the diagnosis — the fear many parents have when they get the news and think about how their plans will change and how the future suddenly seems more uncertain.

The doctors suggested that she end the pregnancy, to which Powell and her husband said “absolutely not,” according to KUSA-TV.

But looking back on all of the uncertainty of an unexpected diagnosis, she has a new perspective, and she’s doing her best to share it with the world.

TRENDING: Georgia Democrat Announces He's Switching to Republican Party That 'Is in Desperate Need of Leaders'

“A year later and the feelings have only grown stronger for these two!” she posted on Dec. 30.

“I’ll never forget Rayce telling us ‘But aren’t we all different?’ when we so nervously told him that his new baby brother that he was so excited for has Down Syndrome. He never skipped a beat and still to this day he’ll remind me this song is ‘Tripp’s song.’

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there but I’m going to try. If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life I’m going to love you.

“So to any expecting mother that receives the news that your unborn baby has Down syndrome do not be scared like I was. That baby will be such a gift to your family in so many ways and I promise his/her siblings will love them like no other!”

The video shows Rayce singing to Tripp while gently caressing his head. The sweet bond these brothers share is clear to see even in the short clip.

“I wish I could take the ‘fear of the unknown’ away from every parent who receives a Down syndrome diagnosis,” she posted on Monday.

“That’s why I share so much. To normalize it. To show the world how amazing and ABLE they are!”

RELATED: Teen Prays at Mother's Gravesite Before Opening College Acceptance Letter: 'I Knew She Would Be Proud of Me'

Last year, Rayce and Tripp went viral for another video featuring the same adorable duo and the same meaningful song.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” Powell wrote. “He sings to him all the time. He [swears] this song is about him and his brother.”

Powell also runs “Team Tripp,” a Facebook page where she documents their journey to bring encouragement to others and educate people about how beautiful life with Down syndrome can be.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Mom Shares Heartwarming Video of Son Singing to Little Brother with Down Syndrome
Teen Prays at Mother's Gravesite Before Opening College Acceptance Letter: 'I Knew She Would Be Proud of Me'
Doctor Sends Out Christmas Cards Letting Cancer Patients Know Their Outstanding Balances Have Been Erased
Man Reportedly Finds Balloon in Woods with Note from Little Girl Attached
'Police Academy' Actress Marion Ramsey Dead at Age 73
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×