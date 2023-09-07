Share
News
Britons are having a hard time warming up to the idea of shutting off their heat at night this winter to reduce energy usage.
Britons are having a hard time warming up to the idea of shutting off their heat at night this winter to reduce energy usage. (Glasshouse Images / Getty Images)

Coming to US? UK Climate Committee Pushes People to Stop Heating Homes at Night to Save Planet

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2023 at 9:53am
Share

A panel charged with developing solutions to help achieve the net zero standard for carbon emissions has some cold words for British households.

The Climate Change Committee is calling for families to undergo a “behavior change” this winter and not to heat their homes in the evenings, saying that families should “pre-heat” their homes in the afternoon, when electricity usage is generally lower, according to the Daily Mail.

The panel, established in 2008 to advise the government on climate policy, said, “homes will still be warm but bills can be lowered.”

Homeowners with electrically powered systems, such as heat pumps, should turn off the radiators in the evening, the panel said, according to the Telegraph.

“There is significant potential to deliver emissions savings, just by changing the way we use our homes,” the panel said in a report.

Trending:
Longtime Doctor Rand Paul Says Capitol Physician Is Wrong About Mitch McConnell: 'Somebody Ought to Wake Up'

“Where homes are sufficiently well insulated, it is possible to pre-heat ahead of peak times, enabling access to cheaper tariffs which reflect the reduced costs associated with running networks and producing power during off-peak times,” the report said.

The Daily Mail report noted that the panel said within the next 10 years, pre-heating will be a viable strategy for all new homes and up to 50 percent of those built after 1952.

Andrew Montford, the director of Net Zero Watch, ridiculed the idea to the Telegraph.

“The grid is already creaking, and daft ideas like this show just how much worse it will become. It’s clear that renewables are a disaster in the making. We now need political leaders with the courage to admit it,” he said.

Do you agree with the UK committee’s plan?

Craig Mackinlay, head of the Net Zero Scrutiny group of conservative legislators, also poured scorn on the concept.

“This latest advice to freeze ourselves on cold evenings merely shows the truth that the dream of plentiful and cheap renewable energy is a sham. I came into politics to improve all aspects of my constituents’ lives, not make them colder and poorer,” he said.

The Telegraph noted that a representative of the committee defended the idea.

Related:
Climate Hysteria: France Pushes Harsh New Airfare Plan to Save the Planet

“Using electricity to heat a home opens the prospect of choosing a time when prices are lower, something that’s not possible with a gas boiler. Smart heating of homes like this also makes the best possible use of the grid and supports greater use of cheap renewable generation,” the representative said.

The proposed change comes as a new report said the number of what are called excess deaths linked to living in cold, damp homes rose last winter, according to the Guardian.

The death toll over last winter was 4,706, up from 3,186 in the previous winter.

Simon Francis, a coordinator at the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the number is likely to rise again this winter due to high levels of energy debt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Coming to US? UK Climate Committee Pushes People to Stop Heating Homes at Night to Save Planet
US Military Cancels Two 'Sound of Freedom' Screenings
Democrats Just Got a Huge Boost to Their 2024 Election Chances - GOP in Trouble
Baby's Eyes Turn from Brown to Bright Blue After COVID-19 Treatment
Police Hunting for Armed Suspect After Multiple Patrol Vehicles Are Torched, Shot at Overnight
See more...

Conversation