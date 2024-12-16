Share
This Getty stock image shows a kitchen pantry with various items in it. (Brian Hagiwara / Getty Images)

Common Cooking Oils Rapidly Being Tied to Cancer as Second Study in a Week Links the Two: Check Your Pantry

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2024 at 5:57am
Cooking oils that include those most commonly used by Americans have been cited in two separate studies as having links to increased rates of cancer.

One study that sought to estimate the health risks from seed oils such as canola oil, corn oil and cottonseed oil, found that men on the low end of seed oil consumption had slower-growing prostate cancer than men at the high end of seed oil consumption,  according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Seed oils contain high amounts of omega-6 fats which some studies have said can be linked to cancer growth. In contrast, omega-3 fats, found in fish, are generally thought to be healthier.

“Our findings suggest that something as simple as adjusting your diet could potentially slow cancer growth and extend the time before more aggressive interventions are needed,”  Dr. William Aronson, a professor of urology at UCLA,  said.

Current medical orthodoxy says seed oils – consumed in moderation – are not a direct cause of cancer.

In the UCLA study, half of the 100 participants ate a diet low in omega-6 fats and high in omega-3 fats. The rest ate as they always had.

The study group ate fewer fried foods, chips and baked goods while eating more foods such as tuna and salmon.

At the end of a year, the study group that altered its diet showed what the Mail called “a 15 percent decrease in signs of tumor aggression,” while the control group “saw a 24 percent increase in the biomarker that suggests cancer aggressiveness.”

Seed oils have also come under attack from United States Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The study concerning seed oils and prostate cancer came on the heels of a study on seed oil consumption that linked the oil to colon cancer, according to the Daily Mail.

A study of 80 patients with colon cancer found high levels of bioactive lipids, which are produced after eating seed oils. Lipids lead to inflammation in the colon.

“It is well known that patients with unhealthy diets have increased inflammation in their bodies,” Dr. Timothy Yeatman, study author and professor of surgery at the University of South Florida, said.

“We now see this inflammation in the colon tumors themselves, and cancer is like a chronic wound that won’t heal,” he said.

“If your body is living off of daily ultra-processed foods, its ability to heal that wound decreases due to the inflammation and suppression of the immune system that ultimately allows the cancer to grow,” he said.


