'Common-Sense' US Voters Hand Elon Musk a Huge Win

Most voters are supportive of Elon Musk’s recent efforts to make Twitter a freer and more transparent platform, according to a new poll released Monday.

Of polled voters who have an opinion on Twitter’s new management, 62.6 percent are supportive of Musk’s work so far, while 37.4 percent said they did not support what Musk has done, according to the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll.

After months of legal contest, Musk acquired the social media platform for $44 billion in October, opting to fire top executives while also granting mass amnesty to previously banned accounts.

“A strong majority of common-sense voters in both parties see what Elon Musk is doing with Twitter and understand it is incredibly good for the country and critical both for free speech and a free society. They understand that transparency is always in everyone’s best interest,” Convention of States President Mark Meckler said.

Divided by party lines, 84.8 percent of Republicans and 17.1 percent of Democrats support Musk’s Twitter, according to the poll. Meckler pointed to the disparity between the parties as a possible “red team v. blue team” mentality, stating that many see Musk as harmful.

“But what about the voters who register the opposite? Are they opposed to free speech and transparency? Perhaps some are, but we suspect many voters are stuck in the ‘red team v. blue team’ mentality, where they interpret their news based on personality — and whether or not that specific personality is part of their team — rather than looking at policy,” Meckler said.

“We believe a majority of Democrats in this poll oppose Elon Musk simply because they see his actions as harming Democrats.”

On Friday, Matt Taibbi, contributing editor at Rolling Stone, released “The Twitter Files,” opening up about the social media platform’s suppression of a New York Post story that discussed Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The NYP story connected President Joe Biden with a Ukrainian gas company through an email that thanked Hunter Biden for “giving me an opportunity to meet your father.”

The poll, conducted with 1,085 respondents from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Request For comment.

