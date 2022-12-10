Company That Sells 'Let's Go Brandon' Wrapping Paper on Track to Double Last Year's Sales

A company that helps provide a not-so-subtle dose of conservative politics along with Christmas says it has a lot to celebrate this year.

Freedom Speaks Up sells wrapping paper bearing the rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” as well as other patriotic- and conservative-themed items.

CEO Seth Weathers said he expects this year’s sales will hit double last year’s mark, according to Fox Business.

It’s been quite a year. Big Tech did their best to put us out of business. They canceled our e-mail, text messages, social media accounts, ad accounts, and more. But we’re still standing & even growing! We are uncensorable!https://t.co/HfUuLQ1sLW — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) December 8, 2022

Last year, he noted, was nothing to Scrooge at.

The Georgia-based company, formerly Bring Ammo, sold about 500,000 square feet of the wrapping paper last year, which comes out at about three tons of paper sharing a conspiratorial wink under the Christmas tree without even having to criticize President Joe Biden by name.

Weathers said that overall, the company had $1 million in sales last year, and has branched out with even more products.

A VERY BRANDON CHRISTMAS: ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Wrapping Paper Sales Skyrocket https://t.co/Im2d8JPIo9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 8, 2022

“We’re having tons of fun with this, there’s no way to spend 20 bucks and get more smiles on Christmas morning,” Weathers said in a statement.

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” became enshrined in conservative lore last year after NBC’s Kelli Stavast, hearing fans chanting “f**k Joe Biden” during an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, told viewers that the chant was “Let’s go Brandon.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This is Terrific The original Nascar interview and chanted of Let’s go Brandon

Lets go Brandon pic.twitter.com/NMc6L3q5R6@BOC — Bill Tufts (@BillTufts) November 1, 2021

On its website, the company posts its creed.

“We won’t be wronged. We won’t be insulted. We won’t be laid a hand on. We don’t do these things to other people and we require the same from them,” it posted.

“We paraphrased this creed from John Wayne who said this in the very last movie he ever made, ‘The Shootist.’ We believe it is extremely fitting today and forever,” the site said.

The company describes itself as “a Patriotic and Pro-Second Amendment apparel and accessories company” that is “aggressively patriotic.”

My Lets Go Brandon and Biden Merry Easter wrapping paper was just delivered. pic.twitter.com/FaDSHGGFP1 — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 8, 2022



And, for those who want to add some bafflement under the tree, the company sells “Merry Easter” wrapping paper in which Biden wears a Santa hat.

