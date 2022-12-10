Parler Share
Company That Sells 'Let's Go Brandon' Wrapping Paper on Track to Double Last Year's Sales

 By Jack Davis  December 10, 2022 at 2:00pm
A company that helps provide a not-so-subtle dose of conservative politics along with Christmas says it has a lot to celebrate this year.

Freedom Speaks Up sells wrapping paper bearing the rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” as well as other patriotic- and conservative-themed items.

CEO Seth Weathers said he expects this year’s sales will hit double last year’s mark, according to Fox Business.

Last year, he noted, was nothing to Scrooge at.

The Georgia-based company, formerly Bring Ammo, sold about 500,000 square feet of the wrapping paper last year, which comes out at about three tons of paper sharing a conspiratorial wink under the Christmas tree without even having to criticize President Joe Biden by name.

Weathers said that overall, the company had $1 million in sales last year, and has branched out with even more products.

Are you going to buy 'Let's Go Brandon' wrapping paper for Christmas?

“We’re having tons of fun with this, there’s no way to spend 20 bucks and get more smiles on Christmas morning,” Weathers said in a statement.

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” became enshrined in conservative lore last year after NBC’s Kelli Stavast, hearing fans chanting “f**k Joe Biden” during an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, told viewers that the chant was “Let’s go Brandon.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

On its website, the company posts its creed.

“We won’t be wronged. We won’t be insulted. We won’t be laid a hand on. We don’t do these things to other people and we require the same from them,” it posted.

“We paraphrased this creed from John Wayne who said this in the very last movie he ever made, ‘The Shootist.’ We believe it is extremely fitting today and forever,” the site said.

The company describes itself as “a Patriotic and Pro-Second Amendment apparel and accessories company” that is “aggressively patriotic.”


And, for those who want to add some bafflement under the tree, the company sells “Merry Easter” wrapping paper in which Biden wears a Santa hat.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation