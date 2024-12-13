After weeks of complaints about drone sightings in New Jersey, Connecticut residents are now reporting drones overhead.

On Thursday, residents of Fairfield, Connecticut, said drones had appeared in the sky, prompting Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal to call for federal officials to do something, according to Fox News.

“We should be doing some very smart intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they’re flying over airports or military bases,” he said.

“They should be shot down, if necessary, because they’re flying over sensitive areas,” he said.

Blumenthal said that because the drones are causing a “level of fear, even terror” the lack of a federal response is “absolutely unacceptable.”

In a post on X, New Jersey Assembly member Dawn Fantasia sounded off about a Wednesday briefing that she criticized for its lack of information.

“We know nothing. PERIOD. To state that there is no known or credible threat is incredibly misleading, and I informed all officials of that sentiment.,” she wrote, noting that state officials cannot deal with the problem under law, which reserves defending airspace to the federal government.

I just left the New Jersey State Police HQ following the briefing of New Jersey State Legislators relating to the unexplained drone sightings in New Jersey.

Might I add – @GovMurphy

was not present. My notes are organized following my take below on the situation. 1. We know… pic.twitter.com/kPnFGd5g5u — Dawn Fantasia (@DawnFantasia_NJ) December 11, 2024

“At this point, I believe military intervention is the only path forward. There will be no answers in the absence of proactivity,” she wrote.

“The US Coast Guard seems to be the most likely to intervene based upon our briefing, but even that component was shrouded in mystery,” she wrote.

She then summarized what New Jersey residents have reported.

“Reported on 11/18, with sightings occurring every night since then, from dusk until 11 PM (6–7 hours). Frequency: Reports range from 4 to 180 sightings per night. Description: Large drones (up to 6 ft in diameter). Operate in a coordinated manner. Lights are turned off, making them difficult to detect. Appear to avoid detection by traditional methods (e.g., helicopters, radio frequencies). Not identified as hobbyist drones or related to DHS,” she wrote.

How are dozens of SUV-sized drones flying over New Jersey on a nightly basis and nobody in our government knows where they’re coming from or what they’re doing? FBI, Congress, local officials – all baffled. And no one is even talking about it? WHAT?!pic.twitter.com/7ldNDqF94Y — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) December 11, 2024

Federal officials are soft-pedaling the concerns and rumors that have emerged.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones toward the United States,” Pentagon representative Sabrina Singh said, according to Fox News.

White House National Security communications adviser John Kirby said the New Jersey sightings are actually aircraft going about legal operations.

“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus,” he said.

In a statement, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said the agencies would continue to “investigate this situation and confirm whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings.”

