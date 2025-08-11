Conservative Colombian Presidential Hopeful Dies After June Campaign Rally Shooting

Colombian conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died Monday, more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in Bogota.

The Associated Press reported his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, confirmed the 39-year-old’s death early Monday.

BREAKING: Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay has died after being shot more than two months ago during a campaign rally. https://t.co/CgpLjIQrvt — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2025

Uribe Turbay was critically wounded on June 7 during a campaign rally in the country’s capital.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg and underwent emergency surgery immediately following the attack, ABC News reported last week.

He remained hospitalized in intensive care until his death.

Last week, Uribe Turbay fell into critical condition.

A disturbing video of the shooting went viral on social media immediately after the attack.

A teenage suspect was arrested at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Police have since arrested several others in connection with the shooting.

In annoucning her husband’s death, Tarazona wrote on Instagram, “You will always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love, thank you for being a dad to the girls, the best dad to Alejandro.

“I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” she added. “Our love transcends this physical plane. Wait for me, because when I fulfill my promise to our children, I will come looking for you and we will have our second chance.”

The grieving widow concluded, “Rest in peace love of my life, I will take care of our children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Claudia Tarazona (@maclaudiat)

The attack against Uribe Turbay happened in western Bogota as Uribe Turbay campaigned for the presidency.

He was seen as a rising star in Colombian politics.

Uribe Turbay served as a senator after launching his career as a member of Bogota’s city administration.

