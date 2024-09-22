There are many movie critics and reviewers who simply will not give Daily Wire film auteur Matt Walsh — let alone his films — the time of day.

Hugely popular podcast host Joe Rogan has no such qualms about reviewing Walsh’s latest film, “Am I Racist?”

In fact, Rogan isn’t just comfortable talking about it — the podcaster brought on Walsh to his immensely popular show to platform it further.

The Daily Wire clipped a segment from the podcast, showing Rogan gushing over the film’s humor.

.@joerogan on #AmIRacist: “Your movie is really funny… I watched it in the sauna. I watched it in the gym. It’s one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time because there’s so many moments that are so uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/mE6TphjH36 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 18, 2024

“Your movie is really funny,” Rogan said. “It’s really funny. By myself, laughing out loud hysterically, today. I watched it in the sauna. I watched it in the gym.”

The podcast host and UFC icon then took that glowing review to a whole different level.

“It’s one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time because there are so many moments that are so uncomfortable,” he said.

Have you or do you plan on seeing “Am I Racist?" Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A gracious Walsh thanked Rogan, before the host began discussing one particularly viral moment from the film.

Namely, Rogan — laughing through tears — could not believe that Walsh had convinced an “anti-racist” author to give reparations to the movie’s black producer in the form of whatever cash she had on hand.

You can watch the entire, wide-ranging episode with Walsh below:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







While Walsh was obviously grateful for Rogan’s supportive thoughts on “Am I Racist?” it’s not terribly clear if the movie needed Rogan’s good word.

And that’s because, by virtually any metric, the film has been a smash-hit success.

Of note, that success has also come despite fervent protests from the left, forcing at least one theater to drop a movie that wasn’t in a large number of theaters to begin with.

“Am I Racist?” debuted in theaters on Sept. 13.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.