ESPN Host Lauds Tim Walz's 'Different Kind of Masculinity,' Promptly Gets Ripped by Respected Reporter

Liberal women often talk about masculinity as something that woke ideologues have the power to reshape in their own image.

One suspects, however, that deep down, not even they believe it.

Last week on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, uber-woke ESPN host Mina Kimes praised Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota — Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s running mate — for “modeling a different kind of masculinity,” prompting a mixture of criticism and pity from longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.

“We’re kind of seeing it a little bit in the NFL with the Kelces and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t separate from showing emotions and empathy,” Kimes said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Here, Kimes referred to retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Of course, all decent people applaud emotions and empathy when directed toward proper objects.

Note, however, the example Kimes gave to support Walz’s “masculinity:”

“This man, the year he was a football coach, also ran the gay-straight alliance at the high school,” she said.

.@minakimes on Tim Walz’s coaching career: “There’s something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity. We’re kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t… pic.twitter.com/mptlzRsOYW — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) August 9, 2024

Tafoya, who appeared on “NBC Sunday Night Football” from 2011 to 2022, responded in a social media post as anyone with common sense would.

“I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes. And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan,” she wrote.

I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes. And how pathetic that her kind of “masculinity” means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan https://t.co/f5Y7iKhnzE — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) August 15, 2024

Speaking of Walz’s record, does Kimes’ brand of masculinity include stolen valor and abandoning one’s troops just before deployment?

In all likelihood, the ESPN host would have no idea how to answer that question. After all, she clearly cannot separate masculinity from woke ideology.

For instance, as governor, Walz signed HF 2497, a bill that mandated free “access to menstrual products” for “all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.”

The establishment media, of course, ran cover for Walz. CBS, for instance, noted that the bill “doesn’t specify in which bathrooms the menstrual supplies must be located.”

But we all know that only females menstruate, right? We know that. So why refer to “menstruating students”?

Unfortunately, we know that answer, too. Woke ideologues insist that we call boys “girls” and girls “boys” if the girls and boys in question demand it. Thus, anyone can be a “menstruating student” if she — or he — chooses.

On the bright side, HF 2497 gave some clever conservatives the idea to saddle Walz with the nickname “Tampon Tim.”

Libs of TikTok, a prominent X account with more than 3.3 million followers, used that nickname to highlight another element in Walz’s aura that exudes anything but masculinity.

“Does anyone else get weird, creepy vibes from Tampon Tim?” Libs of TikTok wrote on Tuesday.

Does anyone else get weird, creepy vibes from Tampon Tim? pic.twitter.com/nFrtacDtoc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 13, 2024

“Creepy” sounds about right.

After all, at minimum, the Minnesota governor has shown an unhealthy interest in the sexual identities of minors.

Meanwhile, Walz greeted his own wife with what Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio called a “nice firm midwestern handshake.”

All of this raises an important question. Would the same liberal women who praise his supposed “masculinity” even want a man like Walz for themselves?

Of course, at the absolute lowest level of resolution, most people undoubtedly would admire a teacher and coach who served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Bring that profile into sharp focus, however, and one finds in Walz the anti-masculine qualities of dishonesty, cowardice and creepiness.

Not even liberal women admire that. If they do — or even if they say they do — then it explains why so many of them have self-reported mental illness.

Furthermore, if they praise Walz while secretly finding him repulsive, they cannot even say what they really think. And that makes them slaves to their ideology of faux compassion.

In short, their own lies make them miserable. But they cling to them anyway.

Whatever masculinity means in totality, God led men and women together to define it a long time ago. Like everything else good and true, it will resist being reshaped by woke ideologues who dare to apply it to someone like Walz.

