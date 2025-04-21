At the risk of scolding one’s fellow citizens, some facts, too often overlooked, bear mentioning from time to time.

For instance, no matter what you might tell yourself, a purely secular decision does not exist. You believe something, and what you prioritize reflects what you believe.

That was the message NBA Hall of Famer Phil Jackson sent Sunday when he noted, in his usual understated fashion, that the league’s decision to play games on “sacred days” such as Easter posed a challenge to “faith.”

“Again the NBA tests faith by playing multiple games on Christmas and Easter…sacred days,” Jackson wrote Sunday on the social media platform X.

Unfortunately, the youngest readers might have looked at that post and responded: “Who?”

Indeed, it boggles the mind of this middle-aged writer that some voting-age Americans have no memory of Jackson’s illustrious career.

The 79-year-old former power forward won NBA championships as a player with the New York Knicks in 1970 and 1973.

Then, Jackson cemented his status as a sports legend by winning another 11 NBA championships as a head coach. In the 1990s, Jackson led Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls to six titles. Another five championships followed between 2000 and 2010, when Jackson’s Los Angeles Lakers, led first by Shaquille O’Neal and eventually by the late Kobe Bryant, dominated the league.

In other words, Jackson hardly qualifies as a random figure spouting off on NBA-related matters.

Easter Sunday marked the second full day of the NBA playoffs. The higher-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to easy victories. The seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors, however, did manage to upset the second-seeded Houston Rockets, 95-85.

Jackson, however, did not limit his comment to Easter playoff games. He also noted, in a tone of disapproval, that the league had regularly cashed in on Christmas Day games, too.

Indeed, the NBA’s Christmas Day 2024 slate included five games featuring six eventual playoff teams.

Moreover, when it comes to exploiting “sacred” days, the NBA does not even rank as the most egregious offender.

It is true that the NBA has played a full slate of Christmas Day games for many years. But basketball also lends itself to flexible scheduling. Teams often play four games per week, sometimes on back-to-back days.

Contrast that with the scheduling gymnastics the greedy NFL has had to perform in order to exploit Christmas.

For instance, Christmas Day 2024 fell on a Wednesday. But that did not stop the NFL, which usually confines its games to Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

Indeed, the NFL spoiled Christmas 2024 by saddling viewers with a pair of duds when the Kansas City Chiefs throttled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10, followed by the Baltimore Ravens’ unwatchable 31-2 drubbing of the Houston Texans.

Furthermore, to get those games on Christmas in the middle of the week, the league made sure that the Texans visited the Chiefs and the Steelers played the Ravens on the previous Saturday, thereby ensuring that each team had the bare minimum three days’ rest by Dec. 25.

That was how badly the league wanted to make money on Christmas Day.

In the end, of course, one must not scold too harshly, particularly when one watches said games on Christmas. (One also watched the ghastly Pittsburgh Pirates of the MLB fall to the Cleveland Guardians, 5-4, on Easter Sunday. Thus, one’s own glass house might easily shatter amid the casting of stones.)

The fact remains, however, that Jackson had it right. We worship what we prioritize.

