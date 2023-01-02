Parler Share
Conservative Radio Show Host Dies Suddenly - Leaves Behind Wife and 3 Children

 By Andrew Jose  January 2, 2023 at 1:00pm
Seattle-based conservative radio host Dori Monson died Saturday night at a local hospital.

As the host of “The Dori Monson Show” on KIRO-FM, Monson actively covered government and social issues, becoming one of the station’s top-rated midday hosts at the time of his death, according to a Sunday news release from the station.

The news release hailed him as a “longtime watchdog of government and social issues” and a “man of deep faith.”

In his show, weekdays from noon to 3 p.m., Monson often invited state politicians from both parties as guests and provided daily round-ups of news headlines called “the fastest 15,” The Seattle Times reported.

According to the Times, whenever he would have guests over on his show, Monson would thank them for being willing to answer his often-skeptical questions on-air.

Bonneville International, KIRO’s parent company, said Monson was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a “cardiac event” at home.

He died two days later at age 61, leaving behind a wife and three adult daughters.

Monson began his career in broadcast radio in 1982 while he was a student at the University of Washington.

Since the 1990s, he had worked for KING-TV, KING radio and KIRO. According to the Times, one could hear Monson’s show from boomboxes and parked vehicles at housing construction sites every afternoon.

“We, along with Dori’s family, are mourning his loss,” Cathy Cangiano, Bonneville Seattle senior vice president and market manager, said in a statement.

“We are working on on-air tributes to memorialize and celebrate his life and legacy,” Cangiano said.

Many paid tribute to Monson on social media.

Monson was a fervent believer in the importance of women’s sports, the Times reported.

In 2016, he coached the Shorecrest High School girls’ basketball team to their first state title.

In 2020, Monson was suspended from his show for two-and-a-half weeks over a social media post during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee and Loren Culp, his Republican opponent, the Times reported.

“Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61. HAHAHAHAHA,” he tweeted.

Monson apologized for his remark — which the Times described as “mocking transgender people” — after coming back on the air.

“I was on Twitter and wrote a comment about what I saw as a disconnect between what Jay Inslee calls ‘science,’ and the way Washington state allows a person to change the sex on their birth certificate decades after they were born,” he said, according to a KIRO news release.

“My tweet didn’t hit the mark,” Monson said. “Instead, it was painful for some of our listeners and many in the Twitter-sphere. For that, like I said on the air the day after the tweet, I apologize.”

Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




