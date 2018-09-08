Conservatives Need To Stop the Timidity and Call for Roe v Wade To Be Overturned

The nomination of one Judge Brett Kavanaugh has the left up in arms over the possibility that their most sacred cow — “the right” to abortion — will be revisited or even overturned.

Conservatives, instead of delighting in the possibility of overturning the atrocious Supreme Court decision, are trying to cowardly reassure the left that it won’t happen.

It does this by saying such things as, “Even the overturning of Roe v. Wade would only mean the decision will go back to the states.”

It seems that in this case, the left understands the right even better than the right understands itself.

Of course, any semi-educated leftist knows overturning Roe v. Wade simply means “the decision will go back to the states” but that’s exactly the point.

The left understands that overturning of Roe v. Wade will bring abortion back to the public sphere and that is what is causing the uproar among them.

In the last few decades, the left has succeeded in putting the issue of abortion beyond the will of the people via the federal court system.

“The right to an abortion” is now “the law of the land” and it is this almost god-like permanence and untouchability that an overturning of Roe v. Wade will threaten.

By turning the issue back to the individual states, abortion goes from “the law of the land” to yet another contentious social issue which will be fought over for years to come among the American people.

Even though the left would say that it can win that public battle, it knows it can’t.

This is because they understand (what many conservatives either don’t or pretend not to) that convincing millions of Americans that abortion is a “right” is a laughable and a completely hopeless proposition.

That is why leftists have relied upon federal judges whose ideological presuppositions are very far removed from middle America.

Just like the issue of same-sex marriage, the left consistently seeks to short-circuit rumbustious public debate by instead immediately thrusting it over to the judicial arena.

This is because the enlightened individuals who make up the majority of that arena mirror their political persuasion much more than the unwashed masses.

So, what are conservatives to do, one might ask?

In the words of “The Godfather’s” Don Corleone, “You can act like a man!”

Stop tiptoeing around and say what you mean and mean what you say.

Yes, the conservative movement seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This, of course, means we seek to bring abortion back to the debating table and have a lot of very uncomfortable and infuriating conversations (and elections and referendums and town halls) about it for years to come.

We refuse to accept that abortion is “settled law” and will do everything we can to break its back.

On the topic of abortion, like everything else, conservatives should tell the left exactly “how they really feel.”

