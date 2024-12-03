Share
Commentary
President-elect Donald Trump visits with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13.
Commentary
President-elect Donald Trump visits with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Conservatives Slam Trump's DEA Nominee Over Troubling Past: This Pick May Not Sit Well with Christians

 By Samantha Chang  December 3, 2024 at 6:22am
Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Drug Enforcement Agency, has ignited volcanic backlash from conservatives, who remember the Florida sheriff for arresting a Christian pastor who held church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, Chronister — the sheriff of Hillsborough County — had his officers stand down when Black Lives Matter rioters blocked traffic and looted stores during the same time frame.

Among the most vocal critics is GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who wrote on X: “Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns.”

As a reminder, Chronister had bragged about arresting the pastor during a cringeworthy March 2020 press conference.

The charges were later dropped, but the damage was done.

Do you approve of Chad Chronister?

During the same time frame, Chronister allowed BLM rioters and looters to run rampant on the streets while Christians were arrested simply for going to church.

In a lengthy X post, conservative consultant Spence Rogers rattled off a laundry list of reasons why Trump should withdraw Chronister’s nomination.

Rogers included links to news article supporting his scathing criticism of Chronister, including the sheriff’s:

“Conservatives here do not support Chronister,” Rogers wrote on Monday.

“Chronister is a woke and weak Democrat plant and will backstab President Trump. He cannot be trusted! Here are some of the reasons:”

  • “His office promotes transgendering teens by participating in the Tampa Pride event and created a liaison office for transgenders and other pride affiliates.”
  • “Chronister expanded his office’s DEI programs and has been a major proponent of anti-white male discrimination …”
  • “In March of 2020, he arrested a local pastor who kept his church open during Covid.”
  • “He is a big Democrat donor. He gave money to Democrats Barack Obama, Mayor Jane Castor, Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Congressman Charlie Crist and the DNC.”
  • “Chronister is weak on crime. He released a criminal with 35 priors who then went out shortly after his release and murdered someone.”
  • “He was weak during the BLM riots, having his deputies stand down as rioters destroyed property, including a gate at the county jail.”

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis echoed similar criticisms, blasting Chronister as “a woke, BLM-excusing, DEI-enforcing, immigration law-ignoring buffoon.”

“There are thousands of solid sheriffs in this country who are far more qualified to run DEA than this left-wing clown,” he underscored on X.

After the past three-and-a-half years under the disastrous Biden-Harris administration, the United States cannot afford to install another federal executive who selectively enforces the law and pushes cancerous, left-wing policies, such as transgenderism and DEI.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conservatives Slam Trump's DEA Nominee Over Troubling Past: This Pick May Not Sit Well with Christians
Conversation