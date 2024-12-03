Conservatives Slam Trump's DEA Nominee Over Troubling Past: This Pick May Not Sit Well with Christians

Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Drug Enforcement Agency, has ignited volcanic backlash from conservatives, who remember the Florida sheriff for arresting a Christian pastor who held church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, Chronister — the sheriff of Hillsborough County — had his officers stand down when Black Lives Matter rioters blocked traffic and looted stores during the same time frame.

Among the most vocal critics is GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who wrote on X: “Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns.”

I’m going to call ‘em like I see ‘em. Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns. https://t.co/pHSmGr81Tz — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 1, 2024

As a reminder, Chronister had bragged about arresting the pastor during a cringeworthy March 2020 press conference.

The charges were later dropped, but the damage was done.

Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor for holding church in person during the pandemic. Chronister held a press conference bragging about the arrest. Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA. Trump should withdraw his nomination. pic.twitter.com/8jXtoPIX8q — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 1, 2024

During the same time frame, Chronister allowed BLM rioters and looters to run rampant on the streets while Christians were arrested simply for going to church.

Florida police have released footage of the mass looting of a Walmart during the BLM race riots. pic.twitter.com/Gvv91hMzcR — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

In a lengthy X post, conservative consultant Spence Rogers rattled off a laundry list of reasons why Trump should withdraw Chronister’s nomination.

Rogers included links to news article supporting his scathing criticism of Chronister, including the sheriff’s:

I am from Tampa Bay, Florida. I have followed Chad Chronister’s career and people are asking me why he is a bad pick to be head of DEA. Conservatives here do not support Chronister. Chronister is a woke and weak Democrat plant and will backstab President Trump. He cannot be… pic.twitter.com/AfGxiFXvIc — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) December 1, 2024

“Conservatives here do not support Chronister,” Rogers wrote on Monday.

“Chronister is a woke and weak Democrat plant and will backstab President Trump. He cannot be trusted! Here are some of the reasons:”

“His office promotes transgendering teens by participating in the Tampa Pride event and created a liaison office for transgenders and other pride affiliates.”

“Chronister expanded his office’s DEI programs and has been a major proponent of anti-white male discrimination …”

“In March of 2020, he arrested a local pastor who kept his church open during Covid.”

“He is a big Democrat donor. He gave money to Democrats Barack Obama, Mayor Jane Castor, Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Congressman Charlie Crist and the DNC.”

“Chronister is weak on crime. He released a criminal with 35 priors who then went out shortly after his release and murdered someone.”

“He was weak during the BLM riots, having his deputies stand down as rioters destroyed property, including a gate at the county jail.”

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis echoed similar criticisms, blasting Chronister as “a woke, BLM-excusing, DEI-enforcing, immigration law-ignoring buffoon.”

“There are thousands of solid sheriffs in this country who are far more qualified to run DEA than this left-wing clown,” he underscored on X.

Chad Chronister is a woke, BLM-excusing, DEI-enforcing, immigration law-ignoring buffoon. There are thousands of solid sheriffs in this country who are far more qualified to run DEA than this left-wing clown. https://t.co/N6utI5GCDj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 1, 2024

After the past three-and-a-half years under the disastrous Biden-Harris administration, the United States cannot afford to install another federal executive who selectively enforces the law and pushes cancerous, left-wing policies, such as transgenderism and DEI.

