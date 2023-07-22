'Consider Another City' – NYC Mercilessly Trolled After Tapping Out on Sanctuary Status for Illegals

Deep-blue New York City is trading its sanctuary city status for a new policy of moving illegal immigrants down the road to somewhere, anywhere else.

And Twitter can’t laugh hard enough.

“Wait what happened to being a sanctuary city? Truly bizarre that New York would suddenly change their entire policy after being forced to deal with the consequences of their own actions,” Outkick sports writer Ian Miller tweeted in response to New York City’s aggressive push to stop illegal immigrants from coming there.

One part of the strategy was the development of posters claiming that since April 2022, more than 90,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in New York City. As noted by CNN, Texas began busing illegal immigrants to New York City in August of 2022.

The flyer warns that “The cost of food, transportation, and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States” and “There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals.” It concludes, “Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.”

Mayor Eric Adams announced the change in his longtime sanctuary city tune on Wednesday.

“We have no more room in the city,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem,” Adams said Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The move to discourage immigrants was denounced by some, according to the Times. Brad Lander, New York City’s comptroller, said the announcement contradicted “the defining role of New York as a beacon of promise inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty.”

Will Mayor Adam’ flyers help deter illegal aliens from coming to NYC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The idea that there’s some imaginary place that people are going to go off to besides city streets is just false,” Craig Hughes, a social worker with Mobilization for Justice, a nonprofit legal services group, said.

In June, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said the city had “reached a tipping point. We now have more asylum seekers in our care than longtime New Yorkers … who were in our existing DHS system,” Fox News reported

As liberals seethed, conservatives chortled.

Sanctuary cities don’t like dealing with the fallout of their own policies. This wouldn’t be a problem if @POTUS did his job and secured our border. https://t.co/sScmA8LHGy — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 20, 2023

This is really incredible. NYC – the largest city in America – claims they can’t handle migrants, but assumes poor border towns in Texas can? https://t.co/0IfvIpiMyc — Brian Stewart (@BrianStewartOH) July 20, 2023

Shipping migrants to these Blue State “sanctuary city” blowhards was the best thing that ever happened. “No, see, we meant YOU guys down south were supposed to shut up and enjoy the vibrant diversity of unlimited migration…” https://t.co/g7b0Sj80ki — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 20, 2023

But the city’s tactics are no laughing matter in the Schenectady County community of Rotterdam, which this week was part of a less-publicized piece of New York City’s strategy for dealing with illegal immigrants by sending them into Upstate New York.

Residents of a motel were summarily booted a day before a busload of illegal immigrants from New York City arrived to claim their space.

Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara accused Adams of “thoughtlessly sending buses with migrants to (the) Super 8 Motel in Rotterdam, completely disregarding the fact that many of the individuals already residing there were struggling with poverty themselves and are now displaced. I am absolutely outraged by what has transpired,” according to the Albany Times-Union.

“This level of disrespect and blatant lack of concern for our community by forcing this situation on us without notice and zero communication is unforgivable. The federal government must take action to put an end to this chaos,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.