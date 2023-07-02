American sovereignty and the rule of law when it comes to immigration seem to be a thing of the past these days.

On June 22 the Supreme Court ruled against two states — Texas and Louisiana — suing the Biden administration guidelines on deportations. According to the court, the states didn’t have standing to bring the suit.

The result of this decision makes it more likely that any illegal immigrant who is arrested will not be deported unless they have committed a serious crime.

As if this didn’t give a big enough incentive for illegals to continue to come to the U.S., liberal states seem determined to give them more. Rhode Island will soon begin granting driving privilege cards to illegal aliens.

“Undocumented RI residents can get Driver Privilege Cards starting July 3. Here’s how,” the Providence Journal tweeted on Saturday.

Undocumented RI residents can get Driver Privilege Cards starting July 3. Here’s how. https://t.co/apeYlzo6W4 — Providence Journal (@projo) July 1, 2023

According to Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, “This is an important issue for our economy, equality, and public safety. By granting every Rhode Islander of driving age the opportunity to safely and legally drive a vehicle, we are allowing them to further their education and career — which in turn benefits the entire state.”

The law will supersede the state’s current law, which requires those seeking a license to drive to provide a Social Security number. According to the Providence Journal, driver privilege cards are available to all residents who filed personal income tax return along with proof of identity and residence.

These driving privilege cards give illegal aliens privileges normally reserved for law-abiding citizens. In contrast, U.S. citizens will be required to have a Real ID, or they will not be allowed to enter certain federal buildings or to board federally regulated commercial aircraft.

No doubt some sort of special privilege card will be provided to the illegal immigrants — all in the name of equality.

The end result being that Americans will become second class citizens in their own country. This is the exact opposite approach a nation that truly cared about its sovereignty and the rule of law would take. We have an immigration system that these illegals chose to ignore, and they should not be rewarded for it.

The Supreme Court has ruled that conservative states have no standing to sue the federal government in regards to the issue of immigration. However, a new battle is brewing that they can’t ignore. We now have competing systems of identification among the states. Eventually there will be complications, which will lead to lawsuits.

For instance, states like Florida, which recently passed an e-verify law invalidating out of state licenses to illegal aliens, are in clear conflict with states like Rhode Island.

Florida will not be a sanctuary state that allows for illegal aliens to usurp our laws. IDs issued by sanctuary jurisdictions will be invalidated in the state of Florida and using a fake ID to obtain employment will now be treated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/ECqWxHRJ36 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 10, 2023

The rule of law and liberal sanctuary policies cannot coexist. We shall see what side the court stands with.

