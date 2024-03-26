Just one day after former President Donald Trump invited “great MAGA Republicans” to mount a primary challenge against GOP Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, pro-Trump firebrand Laura Loomer appears to be answering the call.

On Sunday, the 45th president wrote on his Truth Social platform, “Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District? IF SO, PLEASE STEP FORWARD!”

On Monday, Loomer wrote a series of posts on the social media platform X suggesting she’s leaning toward running against the conservative congresswoman.

“A lot of people have told me I should run again,” she wrote. “I received over 22 phone calls from Republican officials today telling me to run against Laurel Lee.”

A lot of people have told me I should run again. I received over 22 phone calls from Republican officials today telling me to run against Laurel Lee. As people know, @RepLaurelLee’s district isn’t too far away from where I ran for Congress, and I raised $3 million when I ran for… pic.twitter.com/uTvv7tCTaB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2024

Loomer followed up by asking, “Is the 3rd time really a charm?”

Is the 3rd time really a charm? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2024

The controversial activist twice ran unsuccessfully for Congress — once to represent Florida’s 21st District in 2020 and a second time to represent the state’s 11th District in 2022.

In the first race, she was defeated by Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel in the general election.

In the second, Loomer narrowly lost in the GOP primary to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, whom Trump had endorsed.

On Monday, Loomer continued to gauge public sentiment on her potential congressional bid in the 15th District, which includes the northeastern suburbs of Tampa.

“I have been receiving calls all day about this,” she wrote on X. “I want to do what is best for President Trump because I also would love to work for him. I want to help him the best way I can.”

Loomer described Lee as a “Trump hater who committed a great sin” when she endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race.

“Unlike Laurel Lee, I have and I will continue to always stand by MAGA and President Trump,” she said.

Thank you. I have been receiving calls all day about this. I want to do what is best for President Trump because I also would love to work for him. I want to help him the best way I can. As we know, @RepLaurelLee is a Trump hater who committed a great sin when she endorsed… https://t.co/ZchcheT1iM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2024

Loomer also slammed Lee for her refusal in 2021 to audit Florida’s 2020 election results amid claims of potential voter fraud. Trump defeated President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State race, 51.2 percent to 47.9 percent.

At the time, Lee was Florida’s secretary of state under DeSantis.

Loomer said the congresswoman and the governor had supported “election interference” in the state.

WATCH: In 2021, I made this video exposing @RepLaurelLee and @RonDeSantis for their support of election interference in Florida. I exposed how she embraced Former head of CISA @C_C_Krebs even after he called the 2020 election “the Most secure election ever” and was fired by… https://t.co/rCgjpKa5Vc pic.twitter.com/JlbbSLYlQ0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2024

While Lee supported DeSantis in the GOP primary race this year, she immediately endorsed Trump after the governor dropped out.

Loomer’s confrontational tactics have drawn criticism from even some on the right.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, said in an X post last year that she is “mentally unstable and a documented liar” and “can not be trusted.”

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

If Loomer does run, the establishment media will undoubtedly trash her — just as they did in the past — by smearing the self-described Jewish conservative as a “white nationalist” and an “Islamophobe.”

These are standard lines of attack against any pro-Trump candidate, so this stale tactic is unlikely to peel off support from voters who like Loomer’s feisty personality and staunch “America First” platform.

But no matter what happens, Republicans must stop the infighting and stay focused. It is absolutely critical to end Biden’s destructive presidency, which is ruining the nation.

