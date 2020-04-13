SECTIONS
News
Print

Corona Licker: California Woman Arrested for Ruining $1800 Worth of Groceries

Jennifer Walkercity of South Lake TahoeA mug shot of accused grocery store licker Jennifer Walker (city of South Lake Tahoe)

By Morgan Brantley
Published April 13, 2020 at 12:43am
Print

In the midst of a historic pandemic that has swept across the world, it appears that most rational people are taking appropriate measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

People everywhere are practicing safe social distancing, self-quarantining after potential exposure and trying to remain at least 6 feet away from others when they have to leave their home.

However, to some, the coronavirus appears to be little more than an excuse for a sick joke.

For example, a California woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly licking almost $1,800 worth of products in a Safeway grocery store.

Police received a called that a woman, later identified as Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe, came into the store and reportedly began licking a variety of products, then loading them into her cart.

TRENDING: Brandon Straka Has Perfect Response to Model on Hate-Filled Rampage at Airport

According to the South Lake Tahoe police report, Walker was not planning to purchase the $1,800 worth of jewelry, meat, liquor and other items that she allegedly ruined, as she had no money or other means with which to do so.

An employee at the Safeway grocery store told police that the merchandise Walker licked had been “deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination.”

Do you think $10,000 bail was high enough, considering her alleged crimes?

Walker was booked Tuesday at the El Dorado County Jail on two felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more and burglary in the second degree.

Walker is still in custody on a $10,000 bond, according to the county jail records.

NBC reported that she had no previous criminal record with the local police department, but police Lt. Shannon Laney revealed that they were familiar with her from past dealings.

“We’ve had local contact with her; we’re familiar with her,” Laney said, but did not comment on how or why due to medical privacy laws.

Sadly, but perhaps unsurprisingly, Walker is not the only person accused of pulling such a careless and immature stunt during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Police Handcuff Man for Allegedly Breaking Social Distance Rules While Playing T-Ball with Daughter

On March 25, a woman allegedly went into Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and intentionally coughed on nearly $35,000 worth of produce, baked goods and meat.

“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers,” co-owner Joe Fasula wrote.

And on March 11, a Missouri man was arrested after he posted a video on TikTok and Twitter of himself apparently licking toiletry items in a Walmart.

“Who’s scared of coronavirus? Don’t touch your mouth,” he said in the video.

He was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







Corona Licker: California Woman Arrested for Ruining $1800 Worth of Groceries
Air Force Band Teams Up with Virginia Teachers To Promise 'We Won't Give Up on You'
90-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Speaks Out: 'Have That Positive Attitude and Pray'
Husband Doesn't Let COVID Ruin Promise to Wife, Stands Outside Hospital Window During Chemo
Delta Donates 200,000 Pounds of Unused Food to Hospital Workers and Others in Need
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×