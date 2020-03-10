SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Coronavirus Shows Insanity of Green Movement as Green Reusable Cups Replaced with Cleaner Disposable Cups

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:05am
Print

In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Starbucks has announced it will no longer serve drinks in customer-provided reusable cups.

The temporary measure was announced Wednesday and immediately went into effect in all of the eco-friendly mega corporation’s U.S. and Canada locations.

In response, some customers are upset.

The Seattle, Washington-based corporation’s normal policy — in which customers who being in their own reusable cup get a 10-cent discount — is apparently very popular with its customer base.

Prior to last Wednesday, customers could also order their drink in a “for here” ceramic mug that they return once they are finished.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

That policy has been put on hold for the time being, Rossann Williams, the head of retail operations for Starbucks’ U.S. and Canada-based stores, announced in a blog post on the company’s website.

“As a global company, we’ve been closely monitoring the dynamic situation of COVID-19, along with the rest of the world,” Williams wrote.

“As North America began experiencing heightened concerns, we quickly initiated a regular cadence of communications with our store partners to ensure they have the support they need. We’ve already taken a series of precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact,” she added.

Williams then dropped the hammer on the coffee chain’s woke, eco-conscious reusable cup crowd. According to Williams, all iced caramel macchiato lattes with almond milk and 27 Splendas will have to be poured into store-provided, disposable cups.

Do you think Starbucks should make its ban of customer-provided reusable cups permanent?

“We are pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our stores. We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware,” she wrote.

With Williams’ words, the liberal pipe dream of sustainability was thrown out the window, and some people were no longer able to save the world. Don’t tell Greta Thunberg.

Welcome to reality, Starbucks.

The chain’s top brass apparently recognizes that customer-provided cups could potentially aid the spread of coronavirus, and thus eliminated a risk before it became a problem.

While Starbucks will still honor its 10-cent discount, all customers will have to drink their expensive coffee in single-use cups that they will have to throw away when they are finished.

RELATED: Starbucks Appears To Be Outright Mocking Christmas Now with 'Merry' Cups

The policy change immediately ruffled feathers among the Starbucks eco crowd:

One Twitter user lamented the company policy because it thwarted her work to “save the planet.”

Other customers also took to social media to share their disappointment with the policy:

If being prevented from bringing your reusable cup to a Starbucks location throws your life into a crisis, then perhaps it’s time to count your blessings or reevaluate your priorities.

Of course, some of the most radical environmentalists often claim that people are the greatest threat to the planet.

Perhaps in their minds, treating reusable cups as contraband is a missed opportunity for them to see a large number of people killed or sickened.

But the big takeaway from Starbucks’ policy change is this: The liberal coffee chain, after all of its efforts to go green, has essentially admitted that single-use cups are better for the safety of the public than reusable cups.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Players Furious After Ivy League Mars March Madness by Canceling Tourney Over Coronavirus
Twitter Users Spread Fake Trump Tweets in Attempt To Bash Him on Stock Market
Dick's Sporting Goods Announces It Will Remove Guns and Hunting Products from Majority of Stores
Coronavirus Shows Insanity of Green Movement as Green Reusable Cups Replaced with Cleaner Disposable Cups
Hillary Just Set Herself Up for 2020 Rematch by Trashing Bernie, Refusing To Endorse Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×