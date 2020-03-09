Dem Rep Gets Political with Coronavirus, Calls for Trump To Cancel Rallies

When former first lady Michelle Obama first uttered the words, “When they go low, we go high,” at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the catchphrase quickly caught on among Democrats.

The problem is, Democrats always seem to take the low road. And they just hit a new low.

In this week’s politicizing of the coronavirus, a Democratic lawmaker said Sunday that President Donald Trump is putting his supporters at risk of catching the contagious disease by not canceling his rallies.

Democrats must not be too thrilled with the record enthusiasm among Republicans going into the 2020 election.

During an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, California Rep. Jackie Speier questioned why the president is still holding his wildly popular campaign rallies despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk because we’re supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses,” Speier said.

“I think that he is showing, unfortunately, why he is so ill-prepared to guide our country during this time of the crisis,” the Democrat added.

Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) stokes fears over coronavirus. She claims @realDonaldTrump wants his own supporters to get sick by going to his rallies (though she coincidentally makes no mention of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden saying they won’t cancel their rallies). What a monster. pic.twitter.com/XCv5bQ3Vb1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2020

Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District, which includes the majority of San Mateo County and a portion of San Francisco.

Yes, a Democrat who represents a district that is rife with human fecal matter is attempting to hector Republicans and their president about human interactions and how it potentially relates to spreading disease.

Residents of San Francisco have reported an abundance of human feces to such a degree on their streets and sidewalks that there is now an interactive digital map where people can report sightings of human waste.

Rather than work on this and other issues, Speier is apparently on a crusade to put an end to Trump rallies. Never mind the quantity of used hypodermic needles at the intersection of Haight and Ashbury.

Speier’s comments come just days after a Gallup poll found that enthusiasm among Republicans ahead of the 2020 election is at an all-time high.

According to the survey, 64 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters are feeling more enthusiastic than usual about voting this year.

If my opposition were that excited about heading to the polls eight months in advance and my party’s frontrunner for president were under the impression that people still widely use record players, I’d probably get a bit desperate, too.

But politicizing a potentially dangerous viral respiratory illness in order to score political points is downright deplorable.

While there is a great amount of uncertainty surrounding the virus, the government’s coronavirus task force is advising people not to panic.

Still, Democrats have been politicizing the virus and the administration’s response to it since Trump first imposed travel restrictions to and from China way back in January.

At the time, Democrats and the establishment media claimed the travel ban was an overreaction and encouraged racism.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden even piled on, accusing Trump of “fearmongering” and “hysterical xenophobia.”

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering,” Biden said.

Members of the establishment media then falsely claimed that Trump described the coronavirus as a “hoax.”

Democrats and the establishment media have used the coronavirus to attack the president’s staff and denigrate Vice President Mike Pence for praying and have gone as far as to criticize the president’s virus task force for not being racially diverse enough.

Ironically, Michelle Obama’s comment about going “high” was a reference to how to handle bullies. Now, a Democrat is using a contagious disease in what appears to be a veiled attempt to bully Trump and his supporters into staying home and spraying Lysol.

As of Monday, 110,085 cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, and 3,830 people have died. Almost all of those were elderly, and many had pre-existing health conditions such as heart issues or diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has had 164 cases with 11 deaths as of Sunday.

