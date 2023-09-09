The official cause of death for the iconic actor who played “Pee-wee Herman” has been released following his July passing.

Entertainment site The Blast reported Paul Reubens was battling two types of cancer at his death, with the main one being “acute myelogenous leukemia.”

The National Cancer Institute describes it as a “type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells.”

The outlet added that Reubens was also suffering from metastatic lung cancer.

His death was announced on July 31, with his representatives stating, “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit.

“A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The news of his death came as a shock to fans as Reubens did not previously disclose he was battling cancer.

Reubens’ representatives also released a message from the star: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.”

“I have always belt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters,” the late actor continued. “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens requested that any “expressions of sympathy” be made in his parents’ honor to organizations, such as Stand Up to Cancer, or institutes researching dementia and Alzheimer’s.

His death certificate stated Reubens was cremated and buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in Los Angeles, California, according to Deadline.

The iconic cemetery is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the resting place for hundreds who were previously in the entertainment industry.

Reubens became a household name with the wildly popular 1985 movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

As it turns out, there’s no basement in the Alamo. RIP Pee Wee Herman. pic.twitter.com/Oj8KHpnYyC — Rob Tiffany (@RobTiffany) July 31, 2023



He also stared in the TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which aired from 1986 to 1991 and won numerous Emmy Awards.

