Cory Booker Yammers for 20 Hours Straight in Attempt to Disrupt 'the Normal Business of the US Senate'

The real-life Spartacus would be ashamed at the pointlessness and spinelessness of it all.

And yet here we — still yet, as of this publishing — are.

Failed presidential hopeful and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been blabbering on the Senate floor for a historic length of time.

According to Axios, when Booker’s diatribe was only at 16 hours in length, it already ranked as one of the longest Senate speeches ever.

The record is roughly 24 straight hours, held by former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond. He was a Democrat at the time of his historic speech, but would later join the Republicans.

The record before Thurmond clocked in at 22 hours and 26 minutes, a figure that Booker is rapidly approaching.

But … why?

Booker began this performative blustering at roughly 7 p.m. ET Monday night, and apparently, it’s all about proving some nebulous point against President Donald Trump and his administration.

(So it’s a typical Democrat meltdown, in other words.)

According to NBC News, Booker boasted that this meltdown was intended to disrupt “the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able.”

“I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis,” Booker explained.

Ah, yes. A “country in crisis,” because there’s a presidential administration that’s actually tough on crime and dead serious about cutting government bloat. That’s a real “crisis,” isn’t it?

No, a real crisis would be everything that Booker and his cohorts in the Democratic Party stand for these days, including being pro-criminal, anti-life, and having little more to offer Americans than, “Trump bad man.”

You can view an encapsulation of Booker’s complete lack of coherent messaging in some viral clips below:

Congrats to Cory Booker for wasting nearly 12 hours of his life speaking to no one. pic.twitter.com/g0jsYGdp27 — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) April 1, 2025

BREAKING: Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has now been speaking on the Senate floor for nearly 13 hours straight. He’s doing it to protest Trump – “as long as I am physically able.” pic.twitter.com/fDYUhcOGY6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 1, 2025

Booker is still yammering, over 20 hours after the fact, and it can’t be stressed enough: Performative histrionics are all the Democrats have right now.

As Axios points out, this isn’t even technically a “filibuster,” so Dems can’t even take a stance on that legitimate debate. This is just a stream of consciousness from Booker because, again, Democrats have nothing else.

It’s frankly embarrassing, and yet completely on brand for the Democrats ever since Donald Trump rode down that gilded escalator in 2016. As Trump has continually pointed out the insanity of the far-left fringe devouring the Democratic Party, the blue donkeys have increasingly lost their footing in American culture.

Why, no, it makes no sense to butcher perfectly healthy children with surgery and drugs to fulfill some LGBT fantasy.

Instead of trying to defend that nonsense — which they obviously can’t — they resort to this sort of performative blustering.

And people are getting sick of it.

Clearly, Booker hasn’t learned that lesson.

Oh, well. Too bad for the Democrats.

