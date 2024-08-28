Share
Commentary

Counter-Sniper at Butler Rally Confirms Something Isn't Right with Integrity of Trump Shooting Evidence

 By Jared Harris  August 28, 2024 at 8:59am
Share

The public realizes the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump does not pass the smell test, a suspicion one armed officer present at the fateful rally is now confirming.

Washington Regional SWAT counter-sniper Ben Shaffer agreed that several facts surrounding the shooting are suspect during a Monday panel hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

The panel consisted of several lawmakers not on the official House task force investigating the shooting.

Trending:
Texas Announces 1 Million Names Have Been Purged from Voter Rolls Thanks to 'The Strongest Election Laws in the Nation'

According to The Hill, Shaffer was one of three experts and witnesses called by the investigative panel.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino and former Navy SEAL Erik Prince spoke to the panel alongside Shaffer. The panel itself was made up of Republican Reps. Cory Mills of Florida, Eli Crane of Arizona, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas.

Mills, who headed the panel alongside Crane, said this was only the first hearing of the independent investigation into the shooting at Butler, Pennsylvania.

Do you trust the official investigation?

“This is a message to all of Congress that if we are not selecting people based on meritocracy, that independent investigations such as this will continue to move forward, that there are members who are conservatives who will not be silenced,” Mills said as the panel opened.

The official House task force is a bipartisan effort that traveled to the Butler shooting site on the same day as the independent panel.

While the Butler site was being looked over, serious questions were being asked in the nation’s capital.

“Do you find it odd that literally only days after the attempted assassination on President Donald J. Trump, while the roof was too sloped to place individuals for counter-sniper operations, that it wasn’t too sloped of a roof for the FBI to go ahead and tamper, in my opinion, with evidence by washing the roof off that may have had significant evidence on it?” Mills asked Shaffer, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Yes, I do,” Shaffer confirmed.

The integrity of the rooftop where rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks set up a firing position and eventually succumbed to gunfire is paramount, and the flippant attitude towards preserving it is highly suspect.

Related:
Kamala Harris Starts Off DNC Speech in Strange Nature, And Trump Didn't Let It Go Unnoticed - 'What's Going on with Her?'

Crooks fired eight rounds in a matter of seconds, hitting Trump’s ear and killing rallygoer Corey Comperatore.

The shooter’s attack was brought to an end as a shot “fragged” and disabled his rifle, with a following shot ending his life on the rooftop.

Another issue is the fate of Crooks’ body and the apparent rush to obliterate it before an autopsy could be performed.

“Do you also find it odd,” Mills continued, “that the body of Matthew Crooks had not only been released and cremated, but the coroner who’s responsible for releasing the body had no knowledge of it?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Shaffer said.

The destruction of Crooks’ body became a major point of contention when Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana went to inspect the corpse. Instead of potential evidence, Higgins made a shocking discovery.

“My effort to examine Crooks’ body on Monday, Aug. 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact … the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after [July 13],” Higgins said in a report released earlier this month.

Higgins serves on the official House task force.

At the Washington, D.C. panel, Erik Prince backed Republicans’ and Shaffer’s assessment of the shooting investigation, saying it “sounds like destruction of evidence.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Counter-Sniper at Butler Rally Confirms Something Isn't Right with Integrity of Trump Shooting Evidence
Disabled Veteran Cited for 'Liquid Littering' After Blowing Bubbles in California
Disturbing Discovery Under Hilton Head Island Home Rocks Family of Missing Man
Majority of Democratic Voters Clueless About Kamala Harris' Radical Positions: Poll
Three Construction Workers Dead, Video They Took Captures Terrifying Final Moments as Mother Bear Enters Job Site
See more...

Conversation