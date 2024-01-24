One popular country music star appears to be in hot water.

Chris Young, 38, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He has since been released from custody.

According to The Tennessean, which viewed a copy of the arrest affidavit, agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission were carrying out a compliance check at the Tin Roof bar in Nashville when they encountered Young sitting at the bar.

“When we walked into the bar, a man sitting at the bar, later found to be Mr. Young, had his ID in his hand above his head,” the affidavit stated.

“Mr. Young started asking questions that were answered at that time and then began video recording us,” it continued.

“We left the bar after finishing our check and went to Dawg House next door to continue compliance checks.”

#BREAKING Country music singer Chris Young was arrested Monday night at a popular Nashville bar. He’s accused of not complying with police officers or agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission–and for allegedly “making the incident hostile.” https://t.co/JDhB1T2qJA pic.twitter.com/yG6JTxQDJ5 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) January 23, 2024

“While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder.”

“I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

At this point, other agents stepped in and arrested Young. The situation then reportedly became hostile as his friends attempted to intervene.

“While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people who were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile,” the affidavit added.

According to the affidavit, Young had slurred speech and blood shot eyes.

Young rose to fame as a former winner of the television show “Nashville Star” in 2006, which landed him a contract with RCA Records Nashville.

He has released several chart-topping albums and singles over the course of his career, including hits like “Gettin’ You Home” and “I’m Comin’ Over,” and has also earned numerous industry awards and nominations.

It’s time. I’ve put a lot into this next one and I cannot wait for y’all to hear it. Pre-save my new album Young Love & Saturday Nights out 3/22!https://t.co/HoxcdWCFb3 pic.twitter.com/4bjBLeCbst — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) January 12, 2024

Young is currently preparing to release one of the most ambitious projects of his nearly two decades long career, an 18-track album entitled “Young Love & Saturday Nights.” It is scheduled for release in March.

