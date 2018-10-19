SECTIONS
Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

By Savannah Pointer
at 5:07pm
Country star John Rich posted on Twitter Thursday to tell his fans that he would be supporting Republican Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn who is looking to take a seat in the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

Rich also named a few of his more famous friends, implying that they would be supporting the Tennessee Republican as well.

Rich tagged singers Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, T.G. Sheppard, as well as author Brad Thor, Baretta Rifles and financial guru Dave Ramsey.

“Excited for #EarlyVoting Today! Headed down to cast my vote for @VoteMarsha I know some of my friends are too! @TheLeeGreenwood @LarryGatlin @TGSheppardmusic @BarrettRifles @BradThor @DaveRamsey GET OUT AND VOTE!!”

The star-powered support is no doubt welcome since Rich isn’t the only Tennessee singer who has thrown his vote behind a candidate in the midterm elections.

Singer Taylor Swift announced early last week that she would be voting for Blackburn’s Democratic opponent, naming Blackburn as the reason she would support Democratic nominee Phil Bredesen.

“Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn,” Swift said in her Instagram post.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

The music superstar went on to say that Blackburn’s, “voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies” her, noting the constitutional and conservative issues that Blackburn has voted on.

“These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Bredesen is reported to have 44 percent support among voters, versus Blackburn’s 43 percent, according to the Tennessean.

That slight lead falls well within Vanderbilt University poll’s 4.9 percent margin of error, however, it demonstrates just how close the race is.

Co-director of the poll, Josh Clinton, told the Tennessean that the poll indicates once again the Republicans’ hold of the Senate is a tenuous one.

“The bottom line is that Tennessee’s Senate race will be determined by which candidate is better able to turn out their base, as well as any national waves that occur — blue or otherwise,” said John Geer, a political-science professor who also co-directs the poll.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

