Country Star Carly Pearce Reveals She Had Accident That Left Her 'Mangled' Weeks Before CMA's

On Wednesday, Carley Pearce took home the Country Music Association award for Musical Event of the Year for her and Lee Brice’s song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

The circumstances that led to the win were unpredictable at best, and the road to victory was not an easy one.

First, Brice was unable to perform with Pearce after he got COVID-19. Instead, Pearce and Charles Kelley of Lady A worked together, taping their performance.

Kelley was then unable to make it to the awards ceremony on Wednesday because one of the band’s family members tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Country Music Association Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!” Lady A posted on Wednesday.

“Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight.”

“We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage! We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there.”

COVID-19 woes weren’t the only thing Pearce had to navigate: On Halloween, she experienced a ghastly disaster, falling and knocking out her two front teeth.

“It’s been an intense 10 days, I’ll tell you,” she told ET in an interview. “Right before all of that happened I had an accident … I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled.”

“So the fact that I’m standing here being able to talk and do all this, and the Lee and then the Charles [Kelley situation], it’s just been like such an intense 10 days. So this makes it all worth it. I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it’s just awesome.”

“I FaceTimed with Lee today. Everybody’s good, they’re just, you know, bummed that they can’t be here,” Pearce said.

On Facebook, she shared a photo from the performance she and Kelley worked on, making sure to give Brice a shoutout.

“As I’ve said all week… Charles Kelley FOR THE WIN!!!” she wrote. “So grateful to share the stage with one of the most talented guys in the business. What a moment. [W]e love you & missed you, Lee Brice!”

Despite the many setbacks she’s faced, Pearce is thrilled with the win and even proved she’s got a sense of humor about the whole situation.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “I mean, it’s truly like a dream come true.”

“I’ve never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy … I’m like, this makes it worth it though. I’ll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award.”

