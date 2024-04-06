Country music star Colt Ford was in critical condition Friday after suffering a heart attack following his concert in Gilbert, Arizona, the previous night.

Ford, 53, was at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale in stable but critical condition, a spokesperson for the performer told KPNX-TV.

Ford was moved to the Mayo Clinic after being in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa on Thursday night after his concert at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert.

JUST IN: Country music singer Colt Ford reportedly suffers a heart attack after his performance at Dierks Bentley’s ‘Whiskey Row’ in Gilbert, Arizona. The 53-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital and is currently in the ICU. In 2022, Ford was reportedly diagnosed with… pic.twitter.com/KQraGvUcAW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2024

Fans at the concert said they didn’t know anything was wrong with Ford.

“The only thing I’d say is toward the end he kind of looked tired,” Kelli Williams said, per KPNX. “But, I mean, he went 110 percent, and he was all over the stage and interacting with the crowd.”

Ford is known for his unique blend of country music that incorporates rap elements, a style sometimes referred to as “country rap” or “hick hop.”

His song “Workin’ On,” which was released in 2014, draws attention to a significant health issue many soldiers face after coming back from service: post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 23 percent of veterans using VA care have suffered from PTSD at some point in their lives.

Ford was a professional golfer on the Nationwide Tour before becoming a country music star.

This isn’t Ford’s first time dealing with health issues.

The New York Post reported that in 2022, he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic neuromuscular autoimmune disease that causes weakness in the voluntary muscles.

Although there is no cure for the disease, the symptoms of it often can be controlled.

In a 2023 interview with Taste of Country, Ford said the disease affected his throat and one of his eyes, but the eye was affected more.

“I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision,” Ford said. “I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I would see three of you, and you would be melting together like a lava lamp.”

It is unclear whether Myasthenia Gravis contributed to Ford’s heart attack.

Friends and fans asked for prayers for Ford over social media.

Y’all my close friend @coltford needs your prayers 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BpQ2fLREr6 — Taylor Crosby (@TC_Instruction) April 5, 2024

Say a prayer for my good buddy @coltford! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DHyDZhLWwu — 🇺🇸BRETT MYERS MUSIC🇺🇸 (@BackWoodRebel39) April 5, 2024

Prayers currently going out to Colt Ford, may you recover from this heart attack. Having known issues may explain yesterday’s event after his show at Brantley Gilbert’s club in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/pmJpnNnYoi — Jeff G. USA Patriot (@jlgusa) April 6, 2024

Prayers for @coltford He’s in a tough spot with his health. Send ❤️and 🙏🏻 THANK YOU!!!!! — Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) April 5, 2024

According to his tour website, Ford had been scheduled to perform in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on Saturday. His tour also includes scheduled performances in Woodford, Virginia, on April 18, in Ashland, Kenutcky, on April 19, and at Valdosta, Georgia, on April 20.

