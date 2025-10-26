Share
News

Couple Arrested for Allegedly Abandoning Their Kids, Including a Toddler with Down Syndrome, at Desolate Campsite

 By Ole Braatelien  October 26, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

A homeless couple faces criminal charges after allegedly neglecting their three children in a park near Atlanta.

The children were 2, 4, and 5 years old — the youngest reportedly having Down syndrome, WANF-TV in Atlanta reported Tuesday.

Parents Jason and Kira Askea were charged with first-degree cruelty to children; both were detained in September without bond in Carroll County jail.

It was July when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the abandoned kids in Little Tallapoosa Park, a 330-acre recreational area.

The caller said two malnourished children, who appeared to be covered in feces, told the witness they hadn’t eaten in days, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

Deputies arrived at the park and discovered there were actually three children.

“The juveniles were inside a large tent and appeared to be covered from head to toe in what appeared to be dirt. The tent appeared to have been lived in for an extended period of time,” the CCSO said, according to WANF.

“Deputies became concerned upon observing the 2-year-old, as he suffered from Down Syndrome and was unable to support his body, hold up his head, crawl, walk, speak or feed himself. His physical development was also comparable to a 12-month-old child,” the department said.

An ambulance drove them to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Their parents reportedly arrived just as they were leaving, which is when deputies arrested the couple.


At the hospital, staff learned that the Down syndrome child reportedly had a history of untreated seizures.

This “ultimately affected his brain function that medical staff stated is irreversible,” the sheriff’s department said.

The children also suffered from dental neglect.

Related:
Newsom Signs Bill Pointing Kids Toward LGBT Site with Possible Predators

Today, they’re in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services.

Allen Babcock, executive director of the West Georgia Advocacy Center, said it’s important for bystanders to speak up when they see potential child abuse or neglect.

“We can’t do everything. One person can’t do everything, but we can do something to interrupt the cycles of violence,” he told WAGA-TV.

“Anyone who has a suspicion should report to 1-855-GA-CHILD, which is the central intake. From that point, law enforcement or DFCS will bring the child here,” Babcock told Georgians.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Couple Arrested for Allegedly Abandoning Their Kids, Including a Toddler with Down Syndrome, at Desolate Campsite
Marine Veteran Working as Rideshare Driver Murdered in Texas, 3 Teens Arrested
Man Pleads Guilty in the Death of His Daughter – He Watched Porn and Played Video Games While She Sat in a Hot Car
Police Report Sheds Light on Live Fire Controversy at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Celebrations
Pentagon Deploys the World's Largest Aircraft Carrier to the Caribbean
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation