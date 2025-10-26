Couple Arrested for Allegedly Abandoning Their Kids, Including a Toddler with Down Syndrome, at Desolate Campsite

A homeless couple faces criminal charges after allegedly neglecting their three children in a park near Atlanta.

The children were 2, 4, and 5 years old — the youngest reportedly having Down syndrome, WANF-TV in Atlanta reported Tuesday.

Parents Jason and Kira Askea were charged with first-degree cruelty to children; both were detained in September without bond in Carroll County jail.

It was July when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the abandoned kids in Little Tallapoosa Park, a 330-acre recreational area.

The caller said two malnourished children, who appeared to be covered in feces, told the witness they hadn’t eaten in days, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

Deputies arrived at the park and discovered there were actually three children.

“The juveniles were inside a large tent and appeared to be covered from head to toe in what appeared to be dirt. The tent appeared to have been lived in for an extended period of time,” the CCSO said, according to WANF.

“Deputies became concerned upon observing the 2-year-old, as he suffered from Down Syndrome and was unable to support his body, hold up his head, crawl, walk, speak or feed himself. His physical development was also comparable to a 12-month-old child,” the department said.

An ambulance drove them to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Their parents reportedly arrived just as they were leaving, which is when deputies arrested the couple.

At the hospital, staff learned that the Down syndrome child reportedly had a history of untreated seizures.

This “ultimately affected his brain function that medical staff stated is irreversible,” the sheriff’s department said.

The children also suffered from dental neglect.

Today, they’re in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services.

Allen Babcock, executive director of the West Georgia Advocacy Center, said it’s important for bystanders to speak up when they see potential child abuse or neglect.

“We can’t do everything. One person can’t do everything, but we can do something to interrupt the cycles of violence,” he told WAGA-TV.

“Anyone who has a suspicion should report to 1-855-GA-CHILD, which is the central intake. From that point, law enforcement or DFCS will bring the child here,” Babcock told Georgians.

