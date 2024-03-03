Nicole Halliday and her partner, Blair, purchased a home together in Scotland. Among several surprises they found while renovating was a vintage collection of red wines worth a small fortune, which undoubtedly sweetened the deal.

However, the rock bottom price of the home 62 years prior to their purchase was probably the most shocking discovery of all.

The couple shared their journey over social media and it has so far garnered over 3.3 million views, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The previous owners left a heartfelt note for Nicole and Blair, which included the staggering price the home was purchased for in 1962, writing, “We wish you every happiness. Mum and dad bought this first house as a new build in 1962 for £3141, so you are only the second owners.” (£3141 is about $3,900 U.S. dollars.)

Home prices have increased significantly since the 1960s, and this touching note was just the beginning of a series of discoveries that tested the couple’s resilience and rewarded their curiosity.

The vintage wine collection was discovered as the demolition process began, when a hidden door emerged behind what Nicole described as “monstrosity” cream wardrobes.

Once the wardrobes were demolished, there was a concealed door which led to a wine cellar beneath a cupboard hatch, stocked with vintage red wines.

This discovery, along with humorous and supportive comments from their online followers, has added a layer of excitement to the renovation process.

The comments were posted to the couple’s TikTok account.

One follower with the username “Hamlett95” wrote, “Those reds from 1984 are like £140 a bottle each.”

Someone then asked, “Sorry how many bottles of wine from 1984??” to which Nicole responded, “At least 10.”

Another user commented on the price of homes back then versus now, writing, “£3k in the 60s is like £55k after inflation. Unbelievable how easy people had getting a house.”

In response to the couple’s documentation of nearly six layers of wallpaper they uncovered during the demolition process, someone named “moona” wrote, “why do people put wallpaper over more wallpaper?????”

A similar discovery was made a few years ago.

In 2022, another millennial couple Courtney and Matt, who bought a 130-year-old Victorian-style home, went viral on TikTok after sharing their discovery of hidden rooms and compartments, revealed through a letter from the “last surviving member” of the home’s previous owners, the Madison family.

The mysterious correspondent from Canada guided them to secret spaces, including a liquor cabinet concealed above the parlor’s fireplace.

The secret cabinet, which was filled with aged containers of bourbon, beer and cream sherry may have been used to hide liquor during the Prohibition era.

