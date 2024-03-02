Couple Purchases $2 Million Dream House Only to Find Unwelcome Guest Already Living Inside - 'Total Nightmare'
In October, Joseph and Susana Landa purchased their dream home for $2 million in a quiet neighborhood in Queens, New York.
Their wish was to retire peacefully in this home along with their disabled son Alex, ensuring he would be close to his brother, who lives right next door.
However, WABC-TV reported that the Landas’ dream quickly turned into a nightmare when they discovered that someone was already living in the house.
The squatter, Brett Flores, claimed he had a “license” to live there from the previous homeowner, who had hired him as a caretaker and who died in January 2023.
The Landas told WABC they gave Flores a 10-day notice before attempting to enter their house, but they couldn’t get him out — in fact, he even called the police when they showed up.
According to the law firm Nadel & Ciarlo, squatters are considered legal tenants in New York after living at a property for 30 days.
“How can you have rights if you have no lease [and] you’re not paying rent?” Joseph Landa asked. “It becomes a nightmare, a total nightmare.”
The Landas said Flores has been exploiting their home by listing rooms for rent online.
Adding to the couple’s woes, they are responsible for all expenses at the property. Susana Landa told WABC that Flores keeps the windows open all the time, racking up expensive heating bills for them.
When the Landas took Flores to court, he showed up without legal representation and filed for bankruptcy, a move that, under New York City law, automatically prevented his eviction.
There have been five hearings in the case so far, with another one scheduled for April.
“Our system is broken,” Susana Landa said. “We have no rights at all.”
The Landas aren’t the only ones in New York who have found themselves unable to live in their own home.
In December, News 12 reported that a Long Island family was left basically homeless after squatters took over their three-bedroom ranch while they were away for several months.
According to the outlet, a family friend who had agreed to watch the home in their absence started illegally renting it out, allowing the squatters to move in.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.