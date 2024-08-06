Op-Ed: Monster Energy Drinks Goes Satanic with Demonic Flavor

Marketing is what sells and brands are constantly pushing the boundaries to capture our attention. But has Monster Energy’s recent tactics with their newest flavor, “Bad Apple,” crossed a line?

Mark Hanalla, the provocative mind behind “You Won’t Believe It,” certainly thinks so. In a video that’s sparking heated debates across social media, Hanalla declared, “Monster Energy has taken it way too far this time,” accusing the brand of using religious iconography and narratives in a manner that many find offensive.

In fact, let’s not mince words. Hanalla believes the drink is downright anti-God.

Released this past March, Monster Energy’s “Bad Apple” flavor’s can design features art that evokes a striking and troubling image.

The can displays a modern interpretation of Eve from the Garden of Eden, holding a red apple emblazoned with the Monster logo. The back of the can provocatively reads, “Tempted to try? We hope so! Juiced Monster Bad Apple isn’t like anything you’ve ever had before. Forget your regular apple juice. Bad Apple is so good, it’s almost worth getting kicked out of Eden over.”

Beneath this is the phrase, “Unleash the beast!” — a classic Monster Energy slogan, but also a statement that, combined with the brand’s controversial logo, seems to allude to the infamous number 666, a biblical reference to the mark of the beast from the Book of Revelations.

Hanalla’s Instagram video on Monster’s “Bad Apple” delves deep into the symbolism, highlighting that the Monster logo, composed of three claw-like marks, can be interpreted as the Hebrew letter vav repeated three times—a numeric value of 666. This interpretation, while debated, has been a topic of discussion among conspiracy theorists and concerned consumers alike.

Hanalla emphasizes this point by referencing UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, who has been known to make the sign of the cross before entering the ring when its sponsored by Monster, suggesting a deeper, perhaps darker, significance to the brand’s imagery.

“Mocking the Bible as a marketing strategy is absolutely wild,” Hanalla exclaims in his video.

His assertion taps into a broader unease about how sacred texts and religious symbols are being co-opted by corporations in their relentless pursuit of profit. The narrative of Adam and Eve, central to Jewish, Christian and Muslim teachings about temptation and the fall of man, is here repurposed to sell an energy drink — a move that some see as deeply disrespectful and symptomatic of a dark cultural phenomenon that increasingly insults what is seen as sacred and usurps it with devil worship.

In recent years, sacred symbols have been increasingly co-opted and juxtaposed with satanic imagery, blurring the lines between reverence and irreverence. From music videos that depict hellish scenes to fashion lines adorned with occult symbols, this phenomenon has the strategic goal to both shocks and desensitizes, challenging traditional moral boundaries.

Monster’s “Bad Apple” is just another small, yet significant example of this.

And what does this controversy say about our society at large? Are we becoming desensitized to the point where nothing is off-limits in advertising? Hanalla suggests this is part of a larger agenda, a calculated effort to erode traditional values and desensitize the public to blasphemy.

“There is an agenda behind everything in this life,” he warns. “2024 is the year people wake up because it’s all in your face now.”

This sentiment echoes a growing mistrust in corporate intentions and a fear that our cultural and religious foundations are being undermined for commercial gain. The use of religious imagery in advertising is not new, but the boldness with which Monster Energy has embraced this controversial approach feels like a new low to many.

In a world where shock value often translates to market share, Monster Energy’s “Bad Apple” might just be another attempt to stand out in a crowded marketplace. However, it has raised important questions about the ethical boundaries of marketing. Is nothing sacred anymore? Are we willing to tolerate the trivialization of our most cherished beliefs for the sake of a catchy campaign? And have we become so desensitized to the normalization of satanic and occult imagery that we are willingly blinding ourselves to the looming reality?

As consumers, we wield significant power. Our choices can compel companies to rethink their strategies and respect the diverse beliefs of their audience. Whether you see “Bad Apple” as a clever marketing ploy or an offensive mockery of religious faith, the discussion it has ignited is a reminder that in the quest for profit, brands must tread carefully. But even more important, perhaps, is for us to be aware of what’s happening and to resist the attempts to further distance humankind from the spiritual realm and the Almighty.

The line between edgy and offensive is a fine one, and Monster Energy may have just crossed it.

Hanalla’s fervent call for awareness and critical thinking is a timely reminder for us not to lose sight of what is meaningful and sacred. Once we lose our sense of reverence and respect for the beliefs that shape our lives, we open a space for evil to enter and take over.

The choice to wake up to the reality of what is taking shape is yours. And those who choose to succumb to the rising tide of evil will be the first to drown.

