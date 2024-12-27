'COVID Cautious' Bowling Is a Thing, and It Is Gloriously Ridiculous - Watch

For some people, the pandemic has forever changed their behavior.

Despite being four years removed from the initial outbreak and even the Center for Disease Control declaring an end to the “Public Health Emergency,” there are overly concerned Americans who still cling to the outrageously bizarre and paranoid behavior the rest of us have come to recognize since 2020.

On Thursday, political commentator LibsofTikTok posted a video to X of this behavior in the form of “COVID cautious” bowling.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

A group of “Covid cautious” people In Oregon rented out a bowling alley, had everyone mask including the employees, set up air purifiers, and separated kids from adults. This happened a few days ago. How are these people real pic.twitter.com/9219aWEKSn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

The woman narrating the video explains that she and her friends went to Kingpins — a bowling alley in Portland, Oregon — before official business hours, where everyone agreed to wear a mask.

Amanda, the narrator, said in addition to masks the group had “purifiers up the a**”.

She called the hour and a half her group of eighty was there, “a fantastic time,” noting how it was “amazing” as she showed adults and children alike bowling together.

This type of event would be peculiar at any point in the past four years, but considering that LibsofTikTok indicates this was recent, it’s outrageous.

Years of fear-mongering about COVID-19 from the CDC, World Health Organization, and federal government have left an indelible mark on the psyche of those inclined to listen to them.

Although questions could arise from an accurate number of deaths stemming from COVID, it’s not something anyone would ask for.

No one would ask to be shot or hit by a bus either. Yet, these are risks every time we step out into the world. We avoid dangerous situations where an armed individual could do us harm. We look both ways before crossing the street. We minimize the risk but still live.

But this bowling debacle makes it clear that risk minimization can pretty easily devolve into overkill manifesting as paranoia.

One could argue the “COVID cautious” are living, but is it how anyone would want to live indefinitely? If this is what bowling looks like, how do these people go to a grocery store, visit family, or eat at a restaurant?

Perhaps they avoid all of those things completely.

This ultimately comes down to meaning and purpose.

Whether it be lingering paranoia from the pandemic, transgenderism, or championing any other leftist cause, the activist always seem to lack meaning and fulfillment in a higher role.

Simply put, they need a reason to feel important because they don’t have one otherwise.

For the “COVID cautious” the real fear is the abyss of meaninglessness they may find themselves in if they just moved on.

