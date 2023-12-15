Creative Minds Behind 'Jesus Revolution' and 'The Chosen' Launch $75 Million Faith-Based Studio

A successful film producer and a former Netflix executive have teamed up to create a new studio that will bring “values-driven entertainment” to a global audience.

According to a Dec. 6 news release (available below), John Erwin and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten are launching The Wonder Project “to craft high-quality, hopeful entertainment tailored for a substantial faith and values-oriented audience.”

The pair have already raised $75 million in investment capital, according to the release.

“Here at The WONDER Project, our goal is to flood the world with hope,” Merryman Hoogstraten said in the release. “I am convinced we can make a difference by telling stories that restore hope in things worth believing in — family, community, God, and America.”

“The WONDER Project is tapping into a massive, global need. The faith and values audience is global, and the quality shows being developed will meet the long-standing and growing consumer demand,” added Ian Doody, managing partner at Powerhouse Capital, which has invested in the studio.

The release cited the success of numerous faith-based projects as evidence for the existence of a market for such entertainment.

In addition to “Jesus Revolution,” which Erwin co-directed, the release listed “the global television phenomenon, The Chosen; and films like The Passion of the Christ, Heaven is for Real, I Can Only Imagine, War Room, Miracles from Heaven, Soul Surfer, and most recently, The Sound of Freedom, among others.”

Variety noted that Erwin has something of a reputation for creating entertaining films with “shoestring budgets,” but said the investment so far in The Wonder Project should allow him to “step up the quality, scale and scope” of his work.

Then, with those higher production values in play, the group will market its projects to mainstream outlets in addition to developing their own distribution paths.

“What if we could dream a little bigger?” Erwin asked Variety rhetorically. “What if we could build a studio of our own that empowers creatives in this space with a level of freedom and resources they haven’t had before?

“We want to be partners with studios and streamers and anybody who wants to reach this audience in profound new ways. But we want to do it while building something that is independent and can last,” he added.

Erwin said he was aware of the opportunity to market faith-based content because he himself is “part of this audience,” as are his wife and four children.

“There’s an audience that I serve with the content that we make,” he told Variety. “I need more of this in my home.”

Merryman Hoogstraten expressed a similar sentiment.

“We need to create a scaled solution for the heartland, for the audience that goes to school with my kids,” Merryman Hoogstraten told Variety. “I love the idea of doing so many great stories that are values-based.

“We just want to flood the world with hope right now.”

