'Jesus Revolution' Adding 100 New Theaters After More Than Doubling Box Office Estimates Opening Weekend

“Jesus Revolution” enjoyed such a successful opening last weekend that the studio that produced the film announced it will be in 100 additional theaters this weekend.

The Kingdom Story Company posted on its Facebook page, “We’ve added 100 new theaters for this weekend!! The audience reaction has blown us all away, and we’re thrilled to be bringing JESUS REVOLUTION to more cities!”



“Jesus Revolution” opened in 2,475 theaters last weekend and took in nearly $16 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It’s now slated to play in 2,575 theaters.

The story about the Jesus movement in the late 1960s and ’70s was forecasted to earn between $6 million and $7 million in ticket sales during its opening, so it more than doubled that estimate.

Moviegoers gave “Jesus Revolution” an A+ CinemaScore rating and a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though critics gave it mixed reviews at 60 percent.



According to The Baptist Paper, co-director and co-writer Jon Erwin talked about “Jesus Revolution’s” impressive opening weekend at Church at Brook Hills in Birmingham, Alabama, last Sunday, describing it as Kingdom Story’s “boldest” undertaking yet.

He recounted that the movie’s distributor, Lionsgate, initially responded to the subject matter by saying, “If it works, we’re going to do a ton more of this,” but “if it doesn’t, this may be your last.”

Have you seen "Jesus Revolution"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“God just showed up en masse this weekend with the church … and it’s been amazing,” Erwin said.

He couldn’t help believing it was God’s timing that the release of “Jesus Revolution” came on the heels of a revival breaking out at Asbury University in Kentucky last month. A similar outpouring happened in February 1970 during the heart of the Jesus movement.



Erwin’s idea for the film came from a 1971 Time magazine cover story titled “The Jesus Revolution.” It was about the last great spiritual revival in American history, which saw hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, come to faith nationwide.

In fact, the 1971 cover, along with the 1966 Time cover asking “Is God Dead?,” are seen in “Jesus Revolution” to illustrate the arc American culture made in a few short years.

What a difference 5 years makes. In 1966, Time asked, “Is God Dead?,” then in 1971 Time ran “The Jesus Revolution” cover after revival had broken out nationwide during the #Jesus movement. Is the same happening in our day? #Asbury had a big-time revival back then too. pic.twitter.com/vIohLk3t5S — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) February 21, 2023



Kelsey Grammer stars in “Jesus Revolution” as California pastor Chuck Smith, one of the most prominent leaders of the Jesus movement.

Grammer shared on NBC’s “Tonight Show” last month how he decided to take the role, seeming to suggest God’s hand may have been in it.

Grammer, who is known for his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in “Cheers” and “Frasier,” told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, “The truth is I was having sort of a meditative evening one night in my home, and I was up pretty late. It was about 3, 4 in the morning.”

“And I started to think, ‘I want to do something worthwhile, something that has a bigger purpose than just me.’ And I was kind of saying a prayer, I guess. And the next morning the script lands on my door. And I read it and I said, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m doing this Jesus story.’”



“It’s a sign,” Fallon said.

Grammer seemed to agree, saying, “It’s pretty cool.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.