Creepy Photos Show the Inside of Epstein's Manhattan Mansion as New Letters Are Revealed

 By V. Saxena  August 11, 2025 at 4:46am
A glimpse into Jeffrey Epstein’s seven-story Manhattan townhouse exposed a chilling setup filled with hidden cameras, covert surveillance spaces, and stunning letters from the deceased pedophile’s “friends.”

One of fives properties owned by Epstein, the Manhattan townhouse served “as both a personal hideaway and a salon where he could hold court with accomplished intellectuals, scientists, and financiers,” according to a profile by The New York Times.

This was especially so following his release from a Florida jail after serving 13 months for having solicited prostitution from a teenager.

Guests entering the home were greeted by “dozens of framed prosthetic eyeballs” displayed along the entryway. A striking “sculpture of a woman wearing a bridal gown and clutching a rope” hung prominently in the central atrium.

Featured on the ground floor of the seven-story townhouse was a dining room in which Epstein “entertained a rotating cast of celebrities, academics, politicians and businessmen.”

As a gift for his 63rd birthday, many of these guests and “friends” sent disturbing letters to him.

In one letter, media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman included a recipe for a meal that he claimed “would enhance Jeffrey’s sexual performance.”

In another letter, disgraced film director Woody Allen wrote that the dinners at Epstein’s home reminded him of Dracula’s castle, “where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.”

Some of these associates and “friends” were depicted in photos that Epstein had displayed on the ground floor, including former President Bill Clinton and former Obama administration official Larry Summers:

Also displayed on the ground floor was a framed dollar bill signed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The words “I was wrong!” was written across the bill, suggesting Gates “lost” it to Epstein in a bet.

Leading to the next floor was a “grand staircase” that went to Epstein’s wood-paneled office, where even more photos were displayed, as was a rare, first-edition copy of the controversial book “Lolita.”

“Lolita” was a 1955 novel about a man’s obsessive relationship with and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Another set of stairs led visitors to Epstein’s bedroom, which contained a surveillance camera mounted above the corner of his bed.

“A second camera can be seen in an adjoining room,” the Times noted.

Epstein’s sexual assault victims have claimed that the townhouse also contained a secret network of hidden cameras.

“There were pinhole cameras to record everything on every estate,” former Epstein receptionist Maria Farmer told the The Sun in 2021. “The cameras were ubiquitous. You couldn’t see them unless they were pointed out to you.”

She also mentioned secret tunnels and rooms.

“All of Epstein’s residences had these mechanical rooms and tunnel systems,” she said. “I know this because Epstein told me. These rooms were enormous — bigger than houses. I have no idea why anyone needs so many computers in one room.”

On the third floor was also a massage room containing paintings of naked women, a large silver ball and chain, and copious amounts of lubricant.

Epstein’s victims have alleged he had them massage him naked, during which times he’d sometimes masturbate in front of them or outright rape them.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




