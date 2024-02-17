Not even legacy chain restaurants like Denny’s can manage to survive in Democrat-run cities — with Oakland, California’s sole location of the diner having to close down due to continued crime.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the closing of the popular breakfast chain located in the Hegenberger Corridor, providing a statement from the company.

“Denny’s has been honored to serve the Oakland community over the last 54 years,” the statement said. “Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority.”

"Oakland's only Denny's has closed." The store had been open for over 50 years. Too much violent crime and theft. pic.twitter.com/keXut8DNen — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 7, 2024

“Weighing those factors,” the statement concluded, “the decision has been made to close this location.”

The popular diner isn’t even the first major chain in the area that had to shut its doors. An In-N-Out just a mile away had to lock up after consistently being “victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies.”

A Starbucks nearby closed its doors in 2023, though it failed to share exactly why; however, signs posted around the location allude to the reasons the company won’t share, advising car owners to secure their possessions in their vehicles.

A Raising Cane’s also had to close down its dining room and move its employee parking into a gated-off area, leaving only the drive-thru open to customers.

Neighboring city San Francisco has seen similar rates of store closures, with major retailers bailing on the city due to its skyrocketing crime rate and diminishing returns.

The Oakland City Mayor Sheng Thao commented on the continued exodus of restaurants and retailers in the area, casting blame onto criminal organizations.

“It’s outrageous that criminal gangs and groups continue to harm Oakland residents and businesses,” she said on Feb 1.

“I join Oaklanders in demanding more prevention, enforcement, and accountability for the criminal groups inflicting harm upon our community.”

“As mayor, I have prioritized this critical gateway to Oakland and surged police presence to deter and respond to criminal behavior,” she continued. “The surge in public safety resources has led to a reduction in property crimes along the Hegenberger Corridor.”

“However, more is necessary, and I will be working with regional and state leaders to protect this tourist gateway into Oakland.”

And Mayor Thao is right that more is needed, as 2023 saw a large spike in crime within the city, according to a report from CBS. Robbery was up 37 percent, and burglary was up 24 percent.

That wasn’t all either — motor vehicle theft was up a massive 47 percent.

While increasing police presence is certainly a positive step for the city, much more will need to be done before the city will see the positive change it needs.

