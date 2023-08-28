Crime-Ridden Dem City Blames Automakers for Stolen Car Crisis in Major Lawsuit

The city of Chicago is struggling with car theft — and it’s blaming two South Korean automakers in particular for the problem.

The city is suing Kia and Hyundai for allegedly designing their vehicles in a manner that leaves them susceptible to theft, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Unlike the movies, hot-wiring vehicles is far harder than it appears — unless that vehicle was manufactured by Hyundai or Kia,” the city argued in its Cook County legal filings.

Motor vehicle thefts have exploded by a shocking 139 percent in only three years in the crime-troubled city, according to WTTW.

Law enforcement only solves 4 percent of the car thefts in the city.

The lawsuit accused Hyunai and Kia for creating a “public nuisance,” the Tribune reported.

The city is seeking damages in the forms of fines for each theft.

Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed Hyundai and Kia for the epidemic in a statement provided to the Chicago Tribune.

“The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding right before our eyes.”

Today, the City filed a civil lawsuit against Kia America, Inc., Kia Corporation, Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai Motor Company for their failure to include industry-standard engine immobilizers in models of their vehicles. Read the full release here: https://t.co/xl2S9ApnaX — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 24, 2023

There is reason to believe that the cars are vulnerable to theft.

A spree of thefts in major American cities has been enabled by the cars’ key-less ignition systems, with some crooks able to activate the vehicles with as little as a screwdriver and a USB drive.

The city of Baltimore is offering free wheel locks to those who own the vehicles — citing a similar spree of thefts.

As a part of our ongoing efforts to address the recent auto theft incidents involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, we are providing residents with wheel locks as a preventive measure. pic.twitter.com/SgagAQ9AQu — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 25, 2023

Unlike other cars with key-less starters, Kia and Hyundai vehicles don’t require a smart chip linked to a specific vehicle to start the ignition.

Thefts of the vehicles exploded after a viral social media video exposing the security flaw was published in May 2022, according to WMAQ-TV.

Kia and Hyundai’s attorneys have already reached a tentative $200 million settlement in a class action lawsuit filed by owners of the cars, the Tribune reported.

