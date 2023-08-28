Share
News
A new Hyundai car is displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Hyundai and Kia in San Leandro, California on May 30.
A new Hyundai car is displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Hyundai and Kia in San Leandro, California on May 30. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Crime-Ridden Dem City Blames Automakers for Stolen Car Crisis in Major Lawsuit

 By Richard Moorhead  August 28, 2023 at 11:21am
Share

The city of Chicago is struggling with car theft — and it’s blaming two South Korean automakers in particular for the problem.

The city is suing Kia and Hyundai for allegedly designing their vehicles in a manner that leaves them susceptible to theft, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Unlike the movies, hot-wiring vehicles is far harder than it appears — unless that vehicle was manufactured by Hyundai or Kia,” the city argued in its Cook County legal filings.

Motor vehicle thefts have exploded by a shocking 139 percent in only three years in the crime-troubled city, according to WTTW.

Law enforcement only solves 4 percent of the car thefts in the city.

Trending:
Kyle Rittenhouse Finds Out On Anniversary of Shooting He Could End Up in Court Again

The lawsuit accused Hyunai and Kia for creating a “public nuisance,” the Tribune reported.

The city is seeking damages in the forms of fines for each theft.

Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed Hyundai and Kia for the epidemic in a statement provided to the Chicago Tribune.

Should the automakers shoulder blame for the city’s car theft crisis?

“The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding right before our eyes.”

There is reason to believe that the cars are vulnerable to theft.

A spree of thefts in major American cities has been enabled by the cars’ key-less ignition systems, with some crooks able to activate the vehicles with as little as a screwdriver and a USB drive.

The city of Baltimore is offering free wheel locks to those who own the vehicles — citing a similar spree of thefts.

Related:
Former Governor Learns Tough Lesson While Hosting a Radio Show

Unlike other cars with key-less starters, Kia and Hyundai vehicles don’t require a smart chip linked to a specific vehicle to start the ignition.

Thefts of the vehicles exploded after a viral social media video exposing the security flaw was published in May 2022, according to WMAQ-TV.

Kia and Hyundai’s attorneys have already reached a tentative $200 million settlement in a class action lawsuit filed by owners of the cars, the Tribune reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Crime-Ridden Dem City Blames Automakers for Stolen Car Crisis in Major Lawsuit
Republican Found Dead Inside His Home with Disturbing Stab Wound
Viral Video Shows Scary Self-Driving Shuttle EV Crash Days After Initial Launch
Shock and Heartbreak as Joe the Plumber Dies at 49
Major American Business with 2,213 Locations Set to File Bankruptcy: Report
See more...

Conversation