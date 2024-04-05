Share
Culture Shift: Hollywood Must Be Shocked That These 2 Shows Are Topping the Netflix TV Charts

 By Michael Austin  April 5, 2024 at 3:02pm
It’s no secret: Hollywood’s liberal leanings have dominated most of the storytelling to come out of the mainstream U.S. movie and television industry.

However, in the last few years, a growing cultural shift to independent entertainment has become apparent. Independent films with traditional values from conservative film houses like Angel Studios (“Sound of Freedom,” “Cabrini”) and Kingdom Story Company (“Jesus Revolution,” “Ordinary Angels”) have been met with relative success. Foreign films with similar values, including “Godzilla: Minus One” and “The Boy and the Heron,” have thrived as well.

Heck, even the Daily Wire, a conservative news media company, managed to produce a high-quality film with a true Hollywood star in Gina Carano.

Such successes were much fewer and far between only a decade ago. Today, however, they seem relatively commonplace. Indeed, a cultural shift to entertainment with less of a leftist bent appears to be happening, and Netflix’s latest viewership charts serve as yet another example.

According to an official Tuesday news release, Netflix’s top two shows from last week were “3 Body Problem” with 15.6 million views and “Testament: The Story of Moses” with 13.5 million views.

The former show, a science fiction mystery epic, surprised audiences by covering a topic few Hollywood productions have ever had the guts to cover: the communist oppression of Maoist China.



And showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss don’t just tip-toe around the issue, they dive right in.

Though it was the series opening scene of a Maoist struggle session that caused much online buzz, Maoist oppression is depicted throughout several episodes of the hot new show.

Are you interested in watching either of these shows?

The show even goes out of its way to highlight the communist’s anti-religious persecution.

In the aforementioned opening scene, a professor is beaten to death for suggesting that science cannot disprove the existence of God.

The second show to top Netflix’s television charts last week, “Testament: The Story of Moses,” is — as the title suggests — a docuseries all about the story of the Old Testament figure.



Though the budget for this docuseries appears to have been much higher than many of its peers — expert commentary from various theologians and historians is tied together with high-quality recreations of Moses’s story featuring top-notch acting, set design, costuming and special effects.

Despite boasting a lackluster 29 and 33 percent critics and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the series appears to be thriving, according to Netflix’s numbers.

Even going into the current week, the two shows are still maintaining top positions on the Netflix television charts.

As of Friday, “3 Body Problem” and “Testament” are listed as the number two and three shows on Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today.”

“Files of the Unexplained,” a paranormal investigative docuseries, has moved into the number one spot, at least for Friday.

