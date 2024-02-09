Share
Entertainment

Gina Carano's Lawsuit Openly Trolls Disney-Star Wars: 'In a Galaxy Not So Far Away...'

 By Michael Austin  February 9, 2024 at 2:21pm
Share

The news of Gina Carano’s lawsuit against Disney-Lucasfilm came as a shock to many.

After all, how could one person take on the vast corporate power of a massive business empire like Disney?

Apparently, with the help of a billionaire — Elon Musk — and his team of lawyers.

On Wednesday, the actress and former MMA fighter announced she was teaming up with lawyers from Elon Musk’s X to sue Disney for wrongful termination.

Trending:
Disney Is Invading One of the Most Popular Video Games with Massive $1.5 Billion Investment

The company had previously fired Carano from the then-hit (season three — the first season since Carano’s departure — saw a stark dip in viewership) Star Wars show “The Mandalorian” after a large number of far-left social media trolls mischaracterized a post she had made on social media, which you can read more about here.

Surprisingly, not only does the suit call for Disney to pay out damages, it also calls for the company to recast Carano as her fan-favorite character Cara Dune.

Even more surprising than that was the language of the lawsuit, which read like it was written by a witty online Disney-Star Wars troll.

Do you think Carano was wrongfully fired?

The puns start with the lawsuit’s opening sentence: “A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated.

“And so it was with Carano,” the suit reads.

“…Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star in an earlier Star Wars film,” the suit continues, demonstrating a sharp understanding of Star Wars lore,  as well.

Related:
Disney Is Invading One of the Most Popular Video Games with Massive $1.5 Billion Investment

The suit added: “Defendants’ wrath over their employees’ social media posts also differed depending on sex. Even though ‘the Force is female,’ Defendants chose to target a woman while looking the other way when it came to men.

“But the rule of law still reigns over the Defendants’ empire. And Carano has returned to demand that they be held accountable for their bullying, discriminatory, and retaliatory actions—actions that inflicted not only substantial emotional harm, but millions of dollars in lost income.”

The suit demands Disney pay $75,000 not including various costs and attorneys’ fees.

It also demands Disney rehire Carano to her former role on “The Mandalorian,” additional damages for loss of her promised leading role in the “Rangers of the New Republic” series that was promptly canceled following her firing, and damages for the emotional distress she endured because of the firing and subsequent backlash.

As creatively as the suit began, it ends on a much more ominous tone:

“Carano demands a trial by jury.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Gina Carano's Lawsuit Openly Trolls Disney-Star Wars: 'In a Galaxy Not So Far Away...'
Disney's Ridiculous Plan to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Sequel Goes Viral: Report
How 'Kill the Justice League' Treats Wonder Woman Tells You Everything You Need to Know About This Mess
2024's Worst Flop? Sony's Women-Led Spider-Man Spinoff Projected to Set Records with Box Office Bomb
'An Important Day': Gina Carano and Elon Musk Team Up, Bring Lawsuit Straight to Disney-Lucasfilm
See more...

Conversation