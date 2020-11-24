Andrew Cuomo is revising his Thanksgiving plans.

The Democratic New York governor previously indicated he planned to host two of his three daughters, along with his 89-year-old mother, Matilda Cuomo, at his Albany home.

“The current plan is my mom is going to come up and two of my girls, [that’s] the current plan,” Cuomo said Monday on radio station WAMC, according to Syracuse.com. “But the plans change, but that’s my plan.”

After swift backlash over Cuomo’s hypocrisy, however, it appears the family has been uninvited.

For weeks, Cuomo has been one of the most vocal voices against traditional Thanksgiving gatherings. He has limited indoor gatherings at private residences to no more than 10 people, urging New Yorkers to “follow the science” and even cancel their holiday get-togethers entirely.

New York follows the science. We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Then, in what can only be described as a stunning display of “rules for thee but not for me” hypocrisy, Cuomo decided to float hosting a small family Thanksgiving at his home.

Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi noted that a four-person gathering is within the limits of the state guidelines.

However, Republican New York City Councilman Joe Borelli of Staten Island pointed out that the four family members — Cuomo, his mother and two of his daughters — would be far from the only people at Cuomo’s home.

“Four family members, plus his police detail, cooks, caterers, cleaners, assistants and staff,” Borelli told the New York Post. “If these outsiders can come to the governor’s mansion for Thanksgiving, as they do on a daily basis, in and out, then it’s quite another thing to tell New Yorkers their Aunt Tilly cannot.”

Borelli is right: If Cuomo can have all these people coming in and out of his house, why can’t normal New Yorkers get their families together without the governor’s guilt trip?

Of course, the whole idea of the government limiting Thanksgiving gatherings is ridiculous. Americans should have the freedom to look at the data and make decisions about how to spend our holidays without the government telling us what to do.

Cuomo’s mother wants to spend the holiday with her son.

“I have a conversation with my mother about Thanksgiving, several conversations about Thanksgiving. [She said,] ‘We have to get together for Thanksgiving,'” the Democratic governor recalled last week.

And it’s not that Cuomo shouldn’t spend the holiday with his mother. Holidays are a time for family.

It’s that he shouldn’t get to enjoy the holiday with his mother while simultaneously lecturing his constituency against doing the same.

The Cuomo matriarch is 89 years old. Coronavirus or not, there’s no telling how many holidays she has left. It’s cruel to make her — as well as untold other Americans — spend these days alone.

Cuomo apparently doesn’t care about his mother’s feelings. In response to the backlash, he uninvited her for Thanksgiving.

Naturally, Cuomo didn’t cite the backlash for his change in plans. Instead, Azzopardi blamed Cuomo’s busy work schedule.

“Given the current circumstances with COVID, he will have to work through Thanksgiving and will not be seeing them. Don’t tell his mom — she doesn’t know yet,” Azzopardi told the Post.

Maybe Chris Cuomo will let their mom join him instead.

