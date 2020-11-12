NY Gov. Cuomo Cracks Down on Family Gatherings Just 2 Weeks Before Thanksgiving

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered his state’s citizens to limit gatherings at private residences just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

The governor, as part of a broader crackdown on activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus, announced new guidelines on Twitter for what New Yorkers can do inside of their own property.

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo claimed.

“We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people,” he added.

“This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm,” the Democrat concluded.

Households with more than 10 residents are an exception to the restriction.

WGRZ-TV reported the limit on gatherings inside of private residences will coincide with new orders for businesses as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the state.

For example, any business with a liquor license will be forced to close at 10 p.m. nightly. Gyms will also be forced to close at 10 p.m. nightly. Restrictions on indoor dining could soon follow.

Citing contact tracing, Cuomo blamed new cases of the virus on house parties, gyms and the food and drink service industry.

“If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes,” he said.

“The reason we have been successful in reducing the spread in New York is we have been a step ahead of COVID. You know where it’s going; stop it before it gets there. And you know where it’s going by following the science,” Cuomo added.

“This is the calibration that we’ve talked about: increase economic activity, watch the positivity rate – if the positivity rate starts to go up, back off on the economic activity. It was never binary — economic activity or public health — it was always both.”

The governor’s orders were quickly criticized for their focus on apparently targeting private citizens and businesses, as demonstrators and others affiliated with Democratic causes continue to go on in the state.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, whose elderly in-laws died from the coronavirus in New York nursing homes, hit at Cuomo for some of his previous actions, which did not appear to be science-based.

Dean reacted to Cuomo’s new orders by tweeting, “Wow. As @NYGovCuomo slammed a Covid vaccine under Trump, the governor skipped 17 meetings with the White House coronavirus task force and refused a one-on-one meeting with Alex Azar. Perhaps his book tour was more of a priority? Worst. Leader. Ever.”

Wow. As @NYGovCuomo slammed a Covid vaccine under Trump, the governor skipped 17 meetings with the White House coronavirus task force and refused a one-on-one meeting with Alex Azar. Perhaps his book tour was more of a priority? Worst. Leader. Ever. https://t.co/qmcZIvRox6 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 12, 2020

Cuomo recently released a book titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Now, with New Yorkers preparing for more restrictions, Cuomo’s critics are reminding the governor about the book, and also about his state’s selective enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

Remember when Cuomo wrote a book and started selling posters declaring victory over Covid-19 back in July after having the worst record in the country? https://t.co/2oC79fmBhq https://t.co/yR3poGQR9p — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 12, 2020

@andrewcuomo why didn’t you stop the looting, rioting, protesting and Biden super spreader event? @chuckschumer super spreader. You’re a phony ! https://t.co/RbAlgW8F17 — Mike (@2020_rewind) November 12, 2020

It was fine a few days ago when huge masses of people in NYC were being cheered on by the media for dancing in the streets to the announced Biden win. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Fa4LGuhfPY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 12, 2020

Melissa Fleischut, the president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, also criticized the effects Cuomo’s actions would have on her industry in a statement obtained by WGRZ.

“Today’s news is a huge blow to the restaurant industry that is desperately trying to stay afloat. Our members have put in place procedures and protocols to mitigate the spread, and we’ll continue to do so to ensure the safety of our employees and patrons. We understand the logic behind micro-cluster restrictions, but at this time we have concerns about blanket statewide restrictions like this,” Fleischut said.

