Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York City on May 10.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York City on May 10. (Mary Altaffer - Pool / Getty Images)

Cuomo to Receive Eye-Popping Payday for His Book on COVID 'Leadership'

The Associated PressMay 17, 2021 at 12:13pm
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.

The Democrat had, for months, declined to say how much money he made from writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The disclosure of his big payday was made on the day his mandatory financial disclosures were due to a state ethics agency.

A Cuomo representative said the governor donated $500,000 of his profits from the book to the United Way of New York State.

The book was published in October by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, just as the state was seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.

At the time, Cuomo was criticized for penning a book touting his performance on the virus while the crisis was ongoing.

Since then, the governor has come under heavier criticism over the involvement of some of his staff in preparing the book for publication.

In April, the state’s comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, authorized New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the role that some of Cuomo’s aides played in “drafting, editing sale and promotion” of the book.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi has claimed that state employees who helped with the book did so on their own time in a “volunteer” capacity.

Azzopardi said Monday that after taxes and expenses, Cuomo had netted $1.5 million on the book last year.

The Democrat has also been criticized over his administration’s decision to withhold data on COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients for several months during the period when the book was being finalized and sold.

Critics say the administration was purposely obscuring the true death toll to mute criticism that Cuomo hadn’t done enough to protect nursing home residents.

The governor and the state’s health commissioner have claimed the numbers were withheld because the state had trouble verifying them.

The state’s ethics commission approved Cuomo’s request to write the book last summer, but only if he followed several conditions, including making sure it was written on his own time and not using state property, personnel or other resources for “activities associated with the book.”

The governor was also barred from advertising, promoting or endorsing his book when performing his state duties.

John Kaehny, executive director of pro-transparency group Reinvent Albany, has called for Cuomo to release his full contract with the book publisher so the public knows about potential royalties and whether Cuomo will receive additional compensation if more copies of his book are sold.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
