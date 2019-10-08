SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Customer Snaps Photo After Man Steps in Front of Line To Pay for Military Members' Meals

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 8, 2019 at 7:42am
Print

There are many ways to show your respect for the men and women who train, fight and sacrifice to protect our country.

It could be a simple greeting like “Thank you for your service,” while in passing or it could be something more grand.

While in line at Jack’s fast food restaurant in Holly Pond, Alabama, a man displayed a heartwarming example of respect toward military members and a witness just had to share the now-viral moment on Facebook.

A kind gentleman was in line to order breakfast and noticed a group of uniformed military members in front of him.

The civilian then moved to the front of the line and offered to cover the meal for each military member in line.

TRENDING: 'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Goes Off on Lying Schiff

Holly Pond is located only an hour and a half away from Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama, although it’s unclear where the group of military members were from.

Levi Lawrence posted the picture after his dad, who witnessed the heartwarming moment, sent it to him.

“He bought about 12 meals not including his own family’s,” Lawrence later wrote on Facebook.

“WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE YOU SIR!”

Lawrence posted the photo on Friday morning and the post has since been shared over 3,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

Several people in the comments identified the good Samaritan as Jeremy Williams and said that this was not our of character for him.

Although Williams was not specifically tagged in the post, many people praised him for his kind act in the comments.

“God bless you sir!” one commenter wrote. “Not just for what you did for our men and women in the military but also the example you are setting for your children.

RELATED: Pastor Called To Leave Church for Military Has Baptized 500+ Soldiers Since Feb. 24

“Thank you so much. Makes my heart tighten and cry tears of pride.”

“We need more people like this in today’s world you are my hero sir,” another added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Original Mouseketeer Karen Pendleton Has Passed Away at Age 73
Customer Snaps Photo After Man Steps in Front of Line To Pay for Military Members' Meals
Age 32 Teacher Who Died from Cancer Wrote Inspiring Obituary Before Death
Alex Trebek May Be Forced To Leave 'Jeopardy!' To Battle Cancer
Killer Finally Found 27 Years After Teen's Murder: 'I Had Given Up,' Mother Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×