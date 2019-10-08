Customer Snaps Photo After Man Steps in Front of Line To Pay for Military Members' Meals

There are many ways to show your respect for the men and women who train, fight and sacrifice to protect our country.

It could be a simple greeting like “Thank you for your service,” while in passing or it could be something more grand.

While in line at Jack’s fast food restaurant in Holly Pond, Alabama, a man displayed a heartwarming example of respect toward military members and a witness just had to share the now-viral moment on Facebook.

A kind gentleman was in line to order breakfast and noticed a group of uniformed military members in front of him.

The civilian then moved to the front of the line and offered to cover the meal for each military member in line.

Holly Pond is located only an hour and a half away from Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama, although it’s unclear where the group of military members were from.

Levi Lawrence posted the picture after his dad, who witnessed the heartwarming moment, sent it to him.

“He bought about 12 meals not including his own family’s,” Lawrence later wrote on Facebook.

“WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE YOU SIR!”

Lawrence posted the photo on Friday morning and the post has since been shared over 3,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

Several people in the comments identified the good Samaritan as Jeremy Williams and said that this was not our of character for him.

Although Williams was not specifically tagged in the post, many people praised him for his kind act in the comments.

“God bless you sir!” one commenter wrote. “Not just for what you did for our men and women in the military but also the example you are setting for your children.

“Thank you so much. Makes my heart tighten and cry tears of pride.”

“We need more people like this in today’s world you are my hero sir,” another added.

