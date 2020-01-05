Dad Finds Man Naked in Kids' Room, Stopped by Sheriff Moments Before Killing Him

Virginia Sheriff’s deputies ensured an alleged pedophile will have to face justice by stopping an enraged dad just seconds before he was seemingly about to kill the punk.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office arrived at a “chaotic” scene Dec. 29 with only seconds to spare.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 60-year-old Mark Anthony Stanley of Burlington, North Carolina, was found beaten to a pulp by deputies responding to a disturbance call. Officers saw another man approaching Stanley brandishing a pistol.

The armed man dropped the gun after deputies intervened.

Stanley was lucky the officers arrived when they did — the man closing in with a handgun moments before was an angry dad who had just caught Stanley in his children’s room, according to The Fredricksburg Free Lance-Star.

Although Stanley was family who was apparently invited into the home for the holidays, his welcome wore out when he was found without any pants in front of the kids, who were just two and three.

Stanley, seemingly panicked, pushed the investigating dad out of the bedroom and locked the door.

Of course, a door isn’t much of an obstacle to a dad protecting his kids.

The father breached the room and beat Stanley so hard he can now be play Quasimodo from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with no makeup needed.

Shortly after having a near-miss with his own death, the alleged pedophile was taken to an area hospital. After being treated, he was moved directly to jail, where he was held without bond.

Stanley is now charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Stanley could face additional charges as the investigation develops.

The father is not facing any charges, which may not have been the case had deputies not arrived in time to stop him.

It was not immediately clear what the exact relationship is between the family and Stanley, although it seems likely future holidays would not include the accused man.

While Stanley may have escaped any further pummeling from the enraged dad, his unique injuries will make him stick out like a sore thumb in prison — a place that isn’t exactly soft on those accused of harming children.

Although Stanley now has deputies to thank for his life, he could be spending the rest of it behind bars.

