Dad Pays $21,000 for Last-Minute Taylor Swift Tickets for Daughter After Original Tickets Never Arrive

If you needed any more evidence that America is raising a generation of phone-addicted, dopamine-sodden, safe-space-needing, spoiled-brat Veruca Salt clones, you needn’t look any further than the worst parent of last week — or of most weeks, for that matter — Anthony Silva.

Veruca Salt, you may recall, is the character from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” who demanded her rich dad get her a golden ticket and threw a ceaseless tantrum until he was able to open enough Wonka bars to find one. Mr. Salt has nothing on Mr. Silva, who had already dropped $1,800 for Taylor Swift tickets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on reseller website StubHub for his daughter’s Christmas present.

Now, I don’t think I can remember ever getting a Christmas present worth $1,800 from my parents — unless it was some kind of long-term investment dressed up as a present, like a computer, say. As for tickets, I think my dad once got me upper-deck seats to a Vikings-Giants game — and that was considered an extravagance that certainly didn’t come close to $1,800.

To make matters worse, according to WCVB-TV, the Somerville, Massachusetts, family was rocked when the seller of the tickets ghosted them, leaving them out nearly two grand just days before the concert. His daughter told the TV station that she threw a tantrum when she found out.

“I went home slamming stuff, like, I was so angry. I was so disappointed,” Katlyn Silva said. “Because I was looking forward to this for nine months.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this since Christmas,” friend Alyssa Camara said. “We have not stopped talking about this event since the day we found out.”

So, what prompted this reaction to missing out on Taylor Swift? Apparently, what Mr. Silva called a “joke.”

“We played a joke on them telling them yesterday, telling them the tickets were really gone, and the look on their faces I never want to see again. One of the girls, I won’t tell you who, had a quivering lip” he said.

No, instead, Mr. Silva went out and ponied up almost $21,000 for four replacement tickets to the Swift concert. You read that correctly. There's no errant zero or misplaced comma there.







“I was getting ready to cry,” Camara said. Well, good news: You didn’t have to. Now I’m crying.

It’s unclear which of the three sold-out concerts at Gillette Stadium the girls attended — but, according to WBZ-TV, Swift played the massive outdoor venue Friday through Sunday.

Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 pic.twitter.com/I4WUjey94o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 21, 2023

According to WCVB, Mr. Silva will have his original purchase price of $1,800 refunded by StubHub within 10 days. However, he is still out an unheard-of $21,000 for concert tickets.

Nor is getting stiffed out of Taylor Swift concert tickets purchased through StubHub an uncommon occurrence, according to the station: “Ashley Hulme also gave her daughter and her friends Taylor Swift tickets as a Christmas present. She spent nearly $1,570 on the tickets through StubHub in November, but the tickets never arrived in her account,” the station reported.

“She called StubHub on Thursday, and the company admitted the original seller had gone dark and wasn’t answering emails.

“Later Thursday, after NewsCenter 5 contacted StubHub, a company spokesperson said the customer service team had provided Hulme with a ‘Hot Seat VIP Package’ valued at $3,824 per ticket at no additional cost,” the station reported.

But, apparently, Mr. Silva couldn’t get that kind of service from StubHub, so he dropped the price of a new car to get them to the show. I’m assuming he’s pretty well-heeled — but then again, so was Veruca Salt’s dad.

Just because you can treat your child to something doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. An $1,800 concert experience is already a relative extravagance for a child — and when it turned out that they’d been conned, Mr. Silva didn’t just relent. He gave in to his child’s disappointment (and concomitant tantrum) and fixed things by spending tens of thousands of dollars.

Of course, in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” both Salt and her father fell down a chute that disposed of bad chocolate golden goose eggs. That’s a pretty grim fate to wish on the daughter whose tantrums have been enabled by a spendthrift parent, I must say. However, as for Mr. Silva himself, I oompa loompa woompety wouldn’t mind him being taught that much-needed Dahl-esque lesson on parenting.

