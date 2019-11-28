SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Dad Shares 10-Year-Old Daughter's Extravagant 26-Item Christmas List: 'Out of Her Mind'

Pressmaster / Shutterstock ImageOne dad has shared his daughter's ambitious Christmas wish list and many have found it amusing. (Pressmaster / Shutterstock Image)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 28, 2019 at 12:16am
Print

Christmas wish lists are a staple in many families who have the luxury of being able to buy a range of gifts during the holidays.

There always seems to be a mix of this and that, some requests more realistic than others.

When you’re a child, your ideas of what presents are possible are a bit more generous than your parents’ bank accounts can generally handle.

Sometimes a child will add something like a pony or a sports car or some sort of wonderful thing that is wildly out of reach.

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

Then there are kids like this one. Her name is Drew, according to TIME, and she is very clear about what she wants for Christmas.

Either she has no idea what these kinds of gifts cost, or she has faith that her family is capable of pulling off the extensive list.

Her dad, Andrew Johnson, shared her neatly handwritten list on Twitter, where it took off.

“My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list,” he shared.

Starting the list off strong is the iPhone 11. Next, air pods. You’d think at that point she’d provide her reader a bit of a breather, but she’s just getting started.

She makes sure to specify that the MacBook Air she wants is a “New” one — not someone’s hand-me-down or outgrown possession.

More name brands make the list, including Puma, “Guci,” Chanel and Hydroflask. And she’d really appreciate a real, live pet rabbit — and lists “bunny clothes” as well.

RELATED: Hobby Lobby President Tells Workers 'Their Family Is More Important Than This Business'

Sprinkled throughout are some startlingly everyday items: makeup, clothes, earrings, an alarm clock and … “landry diturgent.” As one commenter pointed out, you have to have detergent if you want to wash the bunny’s clothes.

The audacity mounts with entry #21, which is $4,000. Why would a 10-year-old need that much cash?

“No idea what the $4,000 is for,” her dad told TIME. “Maybe she has an entirely separate list that she’s planning to buy.”

While her dad reassured readers that she “will get some or more of the more reasonable things,” there are a few that even Santa probably won’t be able to handle.

The list has been retweeted over 26,000 times and has given people quite a laugh. It even made it before the eyes of some important people, and it looks like some outside help might be coming to the rescue.

“Dicks and Hydro Flask have offered to send her an item off of the list,” her dad told TIME.

Until then, Drew can dream of what presents will make it under the tree by Christmas morning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Dad Shares 10-Year-Old Daughter's Extravagant 26-Item Christmas List: 'Out of Her Mind'
2 People Facing Charges After Video Shows Horse Tied to Pickup Truck and Being Dragged Behind It
Pregnant Woman Recognizes Face of Late Father in Unborn Baby's Ultrasound
Former 'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Ties the Knot
Days After Losing Her Entire Litter, Grieving Mother Dog Adopts Orphaned Pups as Her Own
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×