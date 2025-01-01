Fiery Display: Church Lights 50+ Christmas Tree Candles in 45 Seconds in Breathtaking Display

As you’re packing away the Christmas decorations, you may — or may not — want to file this idea away for future Yuletide celebrations.

A video shared on social media depicted a Christmas tree trimmed in the old-fashioned way, with real candles rather than electric lights.

But rather than the candles being lighted one by one, they burst into flame through the use of a type of fast-burning fuse.

This is how they lit 🔥 the candles on a Christmas tree in Switzerland. I’ve never seen anything like this before. How did the tree not catch fire? pic.twitter.com/YwQSKLGBzq — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 27, 2024

“This is how they lit the candles on a Christmas tree in Switzerland,” Juanita Broaddrick posted on social media platform X. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. How did the tree not catch fire?”

One commenter shared that such spectacles — achieved by the use of “ignition thread” attached to the candles — are popular in some European churches.

Some readers said that they loved the look of real candles on a Christmas tree.

I grew up with real candles on a Christmas tree! Loved it way better than the fake lights. pic.twitter.com/upXaWtPqVW — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) December 27, 2024

“I grew up with real candles on a Christmas tree! Loved it way better than the fake lights,” one said.

Another reader added context to the photo, explaining that Christmas trees in Switzerland — if that is, in fact, where the video was from — contain far more moisture than trees in the U.S., which often are cut weeks or even months before Thanksgiving, when they usually start to be sold here.

I grew up in Switzerland. The pine trees there are very lush. It takes days for the needles to become even slightly dry. There is so much rain throughout the whole year that these trees retain moisture in ways, they would not in other places. — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 27, 2024

“I grew up in Switzerland,” Alexandra Datig responded. “The pine trees there are very lush. It takes days for the needles to become even slightly dry. There is so much rain throughout the whole year that these trees retain moisture in ways, they would not in other places.”

Others responded with cautionary tales about house fires caused by Christmas decorations.

So I just had an old house rewired and there wasnt a smoke detector in the living room, electrician said wasnt required, showed him this video, he put one in. https://t.co/g5IEFP2Zia — Chris Wilson (@movetobeaufort) December 27, 2024

“I just had an old house rewired and there wasnt a smoke detector in the living room, electrician said wasnt required, showed him this video, he put one in,” one viewer replied, sharing a terrifying YouTube video of a Christmas tree, apparently with electric lights, catching fire and engulfing a living room in flames in under a minute.







So, okay, the “ignition thread” way of lighting up a Christmas tree could admittedly be a unique and impressive spectacle for holiday guests.

Just make sure, if you decide to try it, to invite the fire department and have plenty of extinguishers on hand.

