The father of the man who shot former President Donald Trump is asking the media to leave what’s left of his family alone.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed on July 13 after firing multiple rounds at a Trump rally, killing one person and wounding two people, in addition to wounding Trump.

Since then, his parents, who live in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, have issued no public statements.

Matthew Crooks was spotted in a parking lot on Monday, according to Fox News, which said a neighbor and local business employee identified him.

He was accompanied by a woman who wore a mask, who could have been his wife, Mary Crooks.

Video posted to X of the encounter showed a reporter asking, “Matthew, why would your son want to kill the president?”

Fox News Digital Releases First Video Of Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Father Matthew Crooks WATCH: pic.twitter.com/5dLJG4ibJ0 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) July 23, 2024

“Back off,” the masked woman said.

“No comment,” Matthew Crooks said, a remark echoed by the woman.

After several more questions were hurled, Matthew Crooks said he and his wife wanted to be left alone.

“We’re going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so — until then, we have no comment,” he said.

“We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, give us our space,” he said.

Fox News said the family has been cooperating with the FBI as they look into the background of their son in the hunt for a motive that led to the Trump rally shooting.

The only involvement Crooks’ parents have had is that they reported their concerns to police that he was missing in the hours before the shooting

Thomas and Mary Crooks are licensed professional counselors in Pennsylvania.

Matthew Crooks is registered as a Libertarian; Mary Crooks is enrolled as a Democrat.

Adam Garber, executive director of the group CeaseFire PA, said it is too soon to know if the parents could face charges in connection with the incident, according to CBS.

“The DA will need to ask two key questions. First, what did the parents know about their son’s intentions and when did they know it?” Garber said. “Second, how did their son get the firearm — and did they know where he was taking it? Those questions of the intent and access are key to assessing their culpability.”

