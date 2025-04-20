Share
Kyle Farmer of the Minnesota Twins talks with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt on Sept. 9, 2024, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Brace Hemmelgarn - Minnesota Twins / Getty Images)

Watch: MLB Ump Drilled in Head by Scary '90MPH Fastball,' Miraculously 'Fine'

 By Jack Davis  April 20, 2025 at 4:00am
A first-base umpire was hit with a line drive foul ball during Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets.

Hunter Wendelstedt was forced to leave the game after being hit in the top of the seventh inning, according to the New York Post.

Wendelstedt was on the ground for several minutes after taking the line drive shot to the head.

Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson called for help. Wendelstedt eventually walked off the field with assistance.

He was “coherent, speaking,” crew chief Todd Tichenor said.

“That was scary,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after his team’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings.

“Briefly, I asked as soon as the game was over. Every time you see something like that, it’s just scary. So I’m glad that he’s doing well. Praying for him,” he said.

Do you watch MLB?

According to a statement from Major League Baseball posted on MLB.com, “Hunter is undergoing additional tests in Minneapolis, and we are encouraged that he was in good spirits when he was in touch with our medical staff. We will continue to monitor his status.”

One social media poster commented, “Scary moment from todays Mets VS Cardinals game as 1B umpire Hunter Wendelstedt takes a 90mph baseball off the head.”

“I saw it like I was watching it in slow motion,” Mets center field Tyrone Taylor, who hit that ball, said, according to the New York Post. “It was just scary.”

“It feels like it was my fault,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s just some stitches is what I’m thinking,” Tichenor said, according to the Daily News. “That hit him solid in the head. It was scary.”

Related:
College Baseball Game Suspended After Simple Pop Fly Sparks Bench-Clearing Brawl

Wendelstedt underwent concussion protocol.

“I would like to wish him the best and say we’re all thinking about him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. “I was glad to see him walk off the field under his own power. That was better than the alternative.”

Helmets have been worn by coaches at first and third bases since 2008, when a Texas Rangers minor league coach was killed by a line drive one year earlier.

Umpires at the bases do not wear helmets.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation